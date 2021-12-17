The privatization of Eletrobras will take place in the second quarter of 2022, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said this Friday, minimizing the delay in the assessment of the company capitals capitalization by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which should have judged the matter this week.

In order not to delay the process, the TCU allowed the government to proceed with preparations for the sale while it assesses the matter, but sector experts fear that there is not enough time for the sale of the country’s largest energy company.

“The TCU decision is part of the process, but I believe we are going to meet the schedule,” said Albuquerque during a press conference for the second auction of surpluses from the transfer of rights in the Atapu and Sépia fields.

The post Privatization of Eletrobras will take place in the 2nd quarter of 2022, says the minister first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Privatization #Eletrobras #place #2nd #quarter #minister #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO