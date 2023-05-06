SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Eletrobras CEO Wilson Ferreira Júnior reaffirmed his view that any reversal of the company’s privatization terms is “unlikely” amid news that the Brazilian government is ready to launch a new offensive in Justice to expand its power over electricity.

Questioned on the subject during a conference with analysts and a press conference this Friday, the executive assessed that privatization is a perfect act from a legal point of view, which reduces the chances of a reversal as intended by the government.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been quite vocal about his dissatisfaction with the privatization of Eletrobras, classifying the process several times as a “crime against the country”. Lula summoned the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to evaluate alternatives for questioning privatization in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

However, members of the Supreme consider that there is no margin for such a demand to succeed in the Court.

Ferreira Júnior said that he recognizes the right of the government and others to question the process, but recalled that there are already four actions of unconstitutionality about the privatization, and that none of them was granted an unfavorable decision to the company.

“Justice makes room for any type of questioning, I have no way of giving an opinion, qualifying this or that desire to question. What it is up to the company to always do is to be transparent and share all kinds of information that is required by a control body or Brazilian court”.

He also pointed out that privatization brought a series of benefits to Brazilian society, such as billionaire contributions by Eletrobras for low tariffs and the allocation of resources to revitalize watersheds, as well as improvements for the company, by increasing its investment capacity.

The CEO also said that Eletrobras is available to provide clarifications on the privatization model which, according to him, may raise doubts because it was not a “traditional” privatization, with the sale of shares by the government, but rather a capitalization with dilution of the Union participation.

Also this Friday, Ferreira Júnior commented on the news in Folha de S.Paulo according to which the government would have asked for replacements in the board of directors and in the executive board of Eletrobras.

“I’m hearing this for the first time, I wasn’t contacted by anyone with this type of manifestation”, said the executive, recalling that the electric company’s board of directors was elected by a shareholders’ meeting and that his position as CEO was delegated by the “board”.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)