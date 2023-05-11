For the Minister of the Civil House, a limit of up to 10% of the Union’s voting rights in Eletrobras is illegal; action is in the STF

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), said this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) seeks to adjust a “bad smell of lack of morality” with regard to the decision-making power of the State in Eletrobras, a company privatized in 2022, after the process passes through Congress and the TCU (Court Union accounts).

According to the minister, private participation should be encouraged, but, in the government’s view, the definition of the right to vote in the state-owned company is illegal. The statements were made in an interview with GloboNews.

“The Brazilian people own 46% or 43% of Eletrobras’ shares. In an unusual arrangement, they said that, although the government owns 43% of the shares, it only votes for a maximum of 10%. That is, someone who has 43% only votes the equivalent of 10%. What is the legal basis for this?”said the minister.

On Friday (May 5), the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) filed a lawsuit with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to question the limit of up to 10% of the Union’s voting rights in Eletrobras. Signed by Lula, the action asks the Court to annul a section of the law that allowed privatization and that presents the percentage forecast.

Lula has also publicly criticized privatization. For him, the sale of Eletrobras was “a crime against the homeland” and mentioned the possibility of the State returning to control the company: “It is a difficult situation. I know that you already have a fund that you are thinking of selling. But I hope, if we have the conditions one day, that we will once again be the owner of the largest energy company in this country”.

During the interview, Rui Costa also criticized the maintenance of the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75%. “What is missing for Brazil to accelerate its economic growth? is to have lower interest rates. Every time you offer a lower interest rate, like the one offered by the BNDES, the amount disappears in one day”he declared.

The minister stated that a possible appointment of Gabriel Galípolo to the board of directors of the Central Bank will help the institution to better reflect on lowering interest rates. “It is important to put talented and very capable young people like Gabriel in the Central Bank, so that he can help the Central Bank better reflect and so that we can reach an interest rate that compares to the rest of the world”he said.