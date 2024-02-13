A bespoke Bentley Bentayga commissioned by Bentley Manchester and Mulliner and already sold to a brand enthusiast from Crewe. The car is inspired by a World War I hero, Private Jack White, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for saving an officer and his comrades by tying a copper telephone line around his waist and swimming across a river under the enemy fire.

Inspired by the courage of this national hero, this special version uses many copper details throughout the cabin, including the profiles and some seat inserts with stitching that clearly recall military clothing.

The Victoria Cross emblem also stands out on the headrests, while the back cushions were made from Lancashire Cashmere commissioned exclusively to commemorate Jack White's regimental blanket. The exterior of the car is finished in Dark Sapphire with the modern Blackline specification. The work is completed by the custom-made 22″ wheels in shades matching the rest of the car.

Jack White

Born on 23 December 1896 in Leeds, Jack White was in Sweden at the outbreak of war, but returned specifically to join the King's Own 6th Battalion, serving throughout the conflict in the Middle East, Gallipoli and Iraq. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery during an attempted crossing of the Dialah River on the night of 7/8 March 1917.