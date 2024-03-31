Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 7:20

Research carried out in March by Semesp, an entity that represents higher education providers, shows that face-to-face university courses gained students again at the beginning of 2024. In recent years, distance learning degrees (EAD) have grown significantly, while face-to-face degrees have been slowing down .

From 2018 to 2022, the last year with available data, the number of places offered in on-site courses fell by 11%, while places in distance courses increased by 139.5%, according to the 2022 Higher Education Census, from the Ministry of Education. Of the 4.75 million students who entered in 2022, 3.1 million were in remote mode, which gained strength with the economic crisis and the pandemic, and 1.6 million in in-person courses.

In 2024, according to Semesp, 52.2% of private institutions recorded an increase in students taking on-site courses. The conventional programs with the highest increase were Law, Psychology and Nursing. Among the EAD courses, Administration, Pedagogy, Accounting and Systems Analysis and Development stood out.

Private institutions with up to 7,000 students, considered small or medium-sized, recorded an average growth of 3.5% in the number of in-person entrants. Larger institutions saw an increase of 8.8%, on average.

Another survey by the Semesp Institute, linked to the entity, evaluated the price of monthly fees for incoming students. Compared to 2023, this year the price fell by 16.7% for on-site courses and 4.5% for distance learning. The average monthly fee for in-person programs for the first semester of 2024 is R$1,132, compared to R$348 for distance learning courses. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.