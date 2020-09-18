new Delhi: Indian Railways is working on the scheme of passenger trains of private companies on its network. Private trains will start in the country in the coming days, but traveling with these trains is going to prove costly. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, “Private companies have been given the freedom to fix fares in their own way. However, if there is also the facility of AC buses and planes on those routes, then companies should take care of this before fixing fares. have to keep.”

Regarding private trains, the Railways plan to run 12 such trains in 2022-23. After this, there are plans to start 45 trains in 2023-24, 50 in 2025-26 and 44 in the next year. In this way, a total of 151 trains will be started by 2026-27.

Traveling at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour will save 10-15 percent of the travel time and up to 30 percent for running at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Railways are expected to get around 3,000 crore rupees every year from the running of these 151 trains. Only the drivers and guards of Indian Railways will be kept on these trains.

Fare for other trains will also increase

Indian Railways will soon start charging ‘user charge’ from passengers at busy stations on the lines of air fares. The chairman of the Railway Board said that in order to provide better facilities to the passengers, this decision has been taken to raise revenue. After coming into effect, this will be the first time that such a fee will be charged from railway passengers. The fee will be nominal and it will be applicable only on 10-15 percent of the seven thousand railway stations in the country.

The chairman said, “We will charge a very nominal user charge. We will issue a notification regarding the user charge for all the stations which are being rebuilt, or not. The user charge is not charged at all seven thousand stations, but only at those stations Where the number of passengers will increase in the next five years. It will be applicable only at 10-15 percent stations. “

This statement has come at a time when concern is being expressed about the possible increase in rail fares in the country and the introduction of private companies in the rail sector.

Aim to bring first private train back on track by April 2023