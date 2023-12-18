Private testing in F1: the pros and cons according to Vasseur

Budget cap and tests during the season reduced to a minimum given that there are only filming days available: turning a season around is quite complicated for F1 teams when the project does not prove successful right away. The expense ceiling it prevents the teams from having an abundance of updates and it is also complicated to create components that work 100% for sure since it is impossible to test them thoroughly in advance before taking them to the track.

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur he addressed this aspect during the Christmas lunch in Maranello, underlining that private tests would obviously be fundamental to possibly recover ground on other teams, but that at the same time the budget cap represents a significant obstacle even if testing were allowed during the season : “If we stayed with the current budget cap, reintroducing private tests would be very difficult, because they have enormous costs. If you start testing, you have to produce twice as many engines. In a single day of testing, you accumulate the mileage of a weekend of racing. Doing 20 days of testing is equivalent to an entire season in terms of components.”

“However, it must be admitted that this season we have seen that without testing it is difficult to recover when the correlation between simulation, wind tunnel and track is not perfect in some areas – added Vasseur – an example is porpoising, no one predicted it two years ago. The first time I came to Fiorano with the Sauber, I phoned Mekies to ask him if Fiorano was bumpier than in the past, because the car jumped like a kangaroo. In some aspects it is difficult to find the correlation and in that case it is difficult to catch up. This year we sacrificed free practice in Zandvoort to carry out some tests. It was probably one of the reasons why we managed to recover a bit: we understood the car more and from the following week the performance improved. However, with the Cost Cap it is impossible to reintroduce private tests. We could discuss one or two sessions, but let's not forget that the Pirelli tests are also taking place in parallel. The calendar is not just made up of races.”