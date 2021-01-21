In Chita, the Second Eastern District Military Court sentenced to 24.5 years in prison private Ramil Shamsutdinov, who shot his colleagues in a military unit in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

“Sentence for the murder of eight persons to 19 years 6 months in prison, for attempted murder of two persons to 9 years 6 months in prison. By partial addition of the terms, to appoint the final punishment in the form of 24 years and 6 months of imprisonment in a strict regime colony, ”the judge announced the sentence.

The civil claims of the relatives of the victims were partially satisfied – they demanded 28 million rubles in compensation for moral damage from Shamsutdinov. As a result, the relatives of the victims will receive 9.5 million rubles from this amount. All the victims refused claims with compensation for material damage during the process.

The prosecution requested that Shamsutdinov be sentenced to 25 years in prison, the maximum term of imprisonment provided for by the Russian Criminal Code.

In December 2020, the jury, after three days in a deliberation room, found Shamsutdinov guilty of the murder of eight colleagues and of attempted murder of two more. They also considered that the private deserved leniency – which means that he cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Even before the verdict was announced, the victims stated that, in their opinion, Shamsutdinov should not be released. The representative of the victims, lawyer Sergei Gritsko (a former military prosecutor, he entered the case after the announcement of the verdict) stated that he intends to seek the cancellation of the sentence and a new trial by a different composition of the court. “This is the agreed position of the victims,” he stressed.

On October 25, 2019, conscript Shamsutdinov with an AK-74M assault rifle arrived with servicemen on the territory of the duty shift training complex and proceeded to the training place “Shop equipment table (clips)”. Having received four magazines with 30 rounds in each, he shot his colleagues, aiming at them in the head, chest and back. As a result, eight servicemen were killed and two more were seriously injured. Shamsutdinov stated that he had been bullied by his colleagues, so he shot them.