The Coordinator of the Business Convergence Forum and General Director of Swiss Medical, Miguel Blanco, said this Saturday that “We entrepreneurs do not generate inflation” in answering President Alberto Fernández’s criticism of the private sector on Friday.

“What we entrepreneurs do is get up every day and try to keep our companies afloat despite all the adverse circumstances that exist in Argentina and all the disincentives that exist”, Added the businessman.

Blanco referred to the act on Friday in which the head of state announced increases in the food card for more than two million people and asked businessmen to make an “effort” for those who have the least.

“Those who should make the least effort are those who have the least, who see that food prices they don’t stop climbing“, Held. Then Fernández asked himself: “What is the contribution of businessmen, of the wealthiest?”

The president especially criticized the food sector because he said it had earned money during 2020.

When Blanco was asked how the private health sector was doing in the face of expenses due to Covid 19 and inflation, he replied “if we are in what would be ambulatory medical centers, imaging centers, clinics, all that sector lost money”, In statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

“The only party that benefited from this in 2020 due to lower consumption was the funder. There are those who finance and those who lend. The lenders all lost money ”, he explained.

Those who could have been better in the sector “are those that have a combination of providers and financers that they compensated partially losses one for the other, also helped by the ATP and the tax cut, which disappeared in December, so now we are much worse ”.

He argued that those who are pure providers in the private medicine sector “those who depend on the IOMA, PAMI or social works, they are very bad and aggravated by the costs of the pandemic, the material costs of the equipment to be had. The situation is very complicated”.

“The tax cut is now extended until December 2021, ATP disappeared and there is a partial repro that compensates much less ”, he said.

The representatives of the private health sector “have been meeting permanently with the Ministry of Health. The situation it’s very clear and we have been raising it ”.

But as in the case of the private energy sector, “there is the issue of containment via prices of inflation and that stocks conditions everything. “

Regarding the fact that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, could not dismiss the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo, Blanco said that “behind this hThere is a very strong discussion on what is the energy policy of Argentina”.

“To pretend that energy is free, speaking of gas and electricity, is to ignore that there is a production cost of fuels, extraction, transport and distribution, and pretend that you can survive that chain of companies or organizations that intervene with a scheme where you pay less the cost. Someone has to pay that difference ”, he affirmed.

Until now “we Argentines pay taxes through taxes Y all through inflation because this is financed with issuance and one of the main causes of inflation is monetary issuance “, concluded the business leader.