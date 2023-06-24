A girl accused her friend of threatening her with divulging secrets that would harm her reputation, and demanded that she be compelled to compensate her in the amount of 100,000 dirhams, while the defendant filed a counterclaim requesting that the original plaintiff be obligated to an amount of 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the false report. Obliging each plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against her friend, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 100,000 dirhams with interest at the rate of 12% and oblige her to pay fees, expenses, and fees, noting that the defendant threatened her with disclosing secrets that harm her reputation with her family, while the defendant submitted a memorandum An answer that contained a counterclaim, in which it argued that the court does not have jurisdiction due to the jurisdiction of the Al Dhafra Court, and that the case may not be considered due to the precedent of its decision, and called on the judiciary to dismiss the case and oblige the original plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and fees, and in the counterclaim to oblige the cross-defendant to pay her an amount of 100,000 dirhams with interest At the rate of 12%, and obligating it to pay fees, expenses, and fees.

For its part, the court rejected, in the reasons for its ruling, the original defendant’s argument that the court does not have jurisdiction due to the jurisdiction of the Al Dhafra Court, as it did not provide evidence that its residence is in Al Dhafra region and not in Abu Dhabi, and then the court turns away from this argument. Considering the case for the precedent of adjudication, noting that it is required for the validity of the plea that the case may not be heard due to the precedent for adjudicating it, the union of the litigants, the subject matter, and the reason in each of the previous and proposed cases, and the Criminal Court of Appeal had referred the civil case to the civil court and did not decide on it, and then this defense is based on other A sound legal basis is worthy of refusal.

Regarding the subject matter of the original case, the court clarified that the judgment issued in the criminal matters has authority in the civil case before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil cases and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that That the plaintiff had previously filed a complaint before the competent authorities against the defendant, in respect of which she was referred to the criminal trial on charges of threatening the victim (the plaintiff), and a verdict was issued acquitting the defendant of that charge, and then this lawsuit was instituted on the basis of no evidence that the court ruled to reject.

In the counterclaim, the court indicated that it is also established that the right to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by the law is one of the legitimate general rights that are proven for all, and that it does not entail liability for compensation unless it is proven that whoever exercised this right has deviated from what was set for him and used it. Malicious use, pointing out that the papers are devoid of what proves the lie of the cross-defendant in the criminal communication submitted against the plaintiff, especially since the criminal court, when ruling the innocence of the cross-plaintiff, was because of her skepticism and not because of the lie of the cross-defendant, with which the cross-claim was instituted on no basis. The court decided to accept the counterclaim in form and reject it in its case in substance and obligated the counterclaim to pay fees and expenses. The court also ruled to reject the original claim and obligated the original plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.