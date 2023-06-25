A girl accused her friend of threatening her with divulging secrets that would harm her reputation, and demanded that she be compelled to compensate her in the amount of 100,000 dirhams, while the defendant filed a counterclaim, in which she demanded that the original plaintiff be obliged to pay 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the false communication. For its part, the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected the two cases, and obligated each plaintiff to pay the expenses.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against her friend, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams, with interest at the rate of 12%, and oblige her to pay fees, expenses, and fees, noting that the defendant threatened her with disclosing secrets that harm her reputation with her family, while the defendant submitted An answer memorandum, which contained a counterclaim, in which it argued that the court did not have jurisdiction, due to the jurisdiction of the Al Dhafra Court, and the inadmissibility of considering the case due to the precedent of its decision, and called on the judiciary to reject the case, and obligate the original plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and fees, and in the counterclaim to oblige the cross-defendant to pay it An amount of 100 thousand dirhams, with interest at the rate of 12%, and obligating it to pay fees, expenses, and fees.

For its part, the court rejected, in the reasons for its ruling, the original defendant’s argument that the court does not have jurisdiction due to the jurisdiction of the Al Dhafra Court, as it did not provide evidence that its residence is in Al Dhafra region and not in Abu Dhabi, and then the court turns away from this argument. The case may be heard due to the precedent for adjudicating it, indicating that for the validity of the argument that the case may not be heard due to the precedent for adjudicating it, it is required that the litigants, the subject matter, and the reason for each of the previous and proposed cases be united, and the Criminal Court of Appeal had referred the civil case to the civil court, and did not decide on it, and then this is A payment without a valid legal basis is to be refused.

Regarding the subject matter of the original case, the court clarified that the judgment issued in the criminal matters has authority in the civil case before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil cases, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that That the plaintiff had previously filed a complaint before the competent authorities against the defendant, in respect of which she was referred to the criminal trial on charges of threatening the victim (the plaintiff), and a verdict was issued acquitting the defendant of that charge, and therefore this lawsuit, which was instituted on the basis of no basis, is ruled by the court to reject it.

In the counterclaim, the court indicated that it is also established that the right to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by the law is one of the legitimate general rights that are established for all, and that it does not entail liability for compensation unless it is proven that whoever exercised this right has deviated from what was set for him. And he used it maliciously, pointing out that the papers are devoid of what proves the lie of the cross-defendant in the criminal communication submitted against the plaintiff, especially since the criminal court, when ruling the innocence of the cross-plaintiff, was because of her skepticism and not because of the lie of the cross-defendant. Support, and the court ruled in the counterclaim to accept it in form and reject it in its case in substance, and obligated the counterclaim to pay fees and expenses. The court also ruled to reject the original claim, and obliged the plaintiff in the original to pay fees and expenses.

• The two female friends demanded 100,000 dirhams each as compensation, with interest at the rate of 12%.