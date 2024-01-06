Private schools in Abu Dhabi informed the students’ families of the activation of the code of conduct at the beginning of the second semester, which began last week, and identified 20 behavioral violations, a punishment for which would be imposed on any student who commits any of them, justifying this by imposing the system and providing a safe educational environment for all students, while the punishment was graduated according to The type of violation, which ranged from a deduction of four grades to failure in the academic year.

In detail, students’ families received emails from their children’s schools, during which school administrations confirmed their keenness to inform students and their families of the educational and behavioral regulations and laws that must be adhered to throughout the academic year, to achieve all educational goals and provide a safe educational environment for all students, indicating their work as well. To enable students’ families to view the behavioral regulations in detail, to follow up on their children’s behavior and to ensure their awareness of what is permissible and what is not permissible.

Behavioral violations

Behavioral violations that require – if committed – a deduction of four grades from the student, include not adhering to the school uniform, not being allowed to enter the school campus without it, cutting hair in unusual shapes, not arriving at the specified time for school hours, the morning assembly, and saluting the flag, and not Bringing and preserving books and school supplies, in addition to applying makeup and polishing or lengthening nails or dyeing hair.

Violations that require an eight-point deduction include bringing mobile phones and electronic devices onto the school campus, which will be confiscated by the school administration until the end of the semester, as well as any student leaving before the end of the school day without permission, quarreling, and threatening others by word or deed, or Verbally or physically assaulting colleagues or harming them, as this is considered bullying punishable by law, as well as tampering with, damaging and vandalizing school buses, trespassing on school facilities within the school’s public property, whether by vandalizing or writing on them, and destroying or seizing the property of others or the school, Smoking or possession of prohibited materials inside the school campus, in addition to behavior that is contrary to public morals and harmful to society.

Violations that require a deduction of 12 marks if committed include dropping out of school without an acceptable excuse, uttering what is considered a violation of the established and accepted regulations towards school employees, committing something that violates honor and honesty, and forging official documents and papers related to the school, such as an exit permit – signature. Guardian.

According to the regulations, a student is considered to have failed the academic year in the event of insulting political, social and other symbols inside and outside the country, or introducing publications, pictures or clips that violate public morals into the school and promoting their circulation, and insulting the heavenly religions and the values ​​of Islamic law, and the foundations of public order and the customs and traditions followed in the country. .

The schools stressed that everything similar to these violations is decided upon after being presented to the school’s educational committee to determine what will be taken with the student and determine the degree of resolution.

Student conduct policy

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed in the “Student Behavior Policy” that schools are required to issue a written policy (after the Department’s approval of it) regarding student behavior and discipline, and commit to implementing it, provided that it includes details of the school’s procedures for promoting positive behavior, as well as its guiding procedures. Disciplinary measures to modify violating behavior. This policy must be distributed to all students and parents at the beginning of each academic year, and discussed from time to time with students, employees, and parents, to ensure that the school community understands this policy.

She pointed out that when preparing their student behavior policy, schools must take into account the promotion of positive behavior for students, as schools must adopt strategies that promote and reward positive behavior, and not be limited to adopting a set of rules and punishments to deal with violating behavior. She pointed out the need for the school to consider the important integrated factors that are linked to the positive behavior of students, including adherence to the values ​​and behavioral principles related to the country’s culture and traditions, and the positive school environment that is characterized by welcome, care, safety, enrichment, professionalism, and appreciation of students, and managing their behavior through role models in behavior and positive attitudes from families. Students, teachers, and all other staff.

behaviours basics

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need for students to adhere to the basic rules of conduct, which include adhering to school instructions and laws, behaving responsibly and not endangering their lives and safety, or endangering the lives and safety of others, preserving school facilities and property and the property of others, adhering to school hours and justifying the reasons for absence from school. School, contributing to enhancing the positive image of the school community, and participating in the educational process positively, by working hard and diligently and acting responsibly, and not disrupting the educational process within the classroom or obstructing the learning of others, and feeling a sense of belonging to the country’s heritage and culture, in addition to reverence for members of society. School, parents, and other community members.