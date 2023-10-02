Private schools in Abu Dhabi have warned that groups of students’ families on social media are spreading rumors about schools without verification or consulting officials, which exposes those in charge of these groups to legal accountability, while administrators and teachers described parents’ groups as having become a “chronic headache.” It diverted from the path for which it appeared.

In detail, private schools in Abu Dhabi sent letters to students’ families, asking them not to follow some of the rumors that some of them spread through groups of students’ families on social media programs and platforms, which are not based on any real information and are based on hearing, and the transmission of undocumented news, which causes… Creating confusion in the educational field.

The schools indicated in their letters that they had monitored posts by students’ families on WhatsApp groups, and on unofficial social media pages and platforms, not authorized by the school, which are characterized as inflammatory information, promoted in the public domain, and inconsistent with the social media law in the country. The Emirates, warning that placing such inflammatory information in the public domain exposes its owner to legal accountability, as the school will have the right to take all measures that preserve its rights and preserve its academic reputation, and the punishment could reach very large financial fines or even imprisonment.

The schools confirmed that the fake information being circulated causes a lot of anxiety among the students’ parents, noting the dangers of WhatsApp groups and social media posts on the cohesion of the school community, stressing the need for the school to be the first point of contact for the students’ parents, in the event of They have questions, concerns or comments.

While teachers and administrators in private schools, Majed Farouk, Safaa Salama, and Mona Hussein, confirmed that groups of students’ families have begun to confuse the educational scene, after they have deviated from the goal for which they appeared, as they no longer have any concern other than causing confusion and promoting rumors about incidents occurring in schools or Students exposed to bullying or a decline in educational level, and criticism of school policies and educational strategies applied.

They pointed out that the classroom now has more than one group, due to mothers’ competition to manage it. The group is created at the beginning of the academic year, and within a month, skirmishes and disagreements occur between the members, so part of it leaves and creates an independent group, and they demand that the classroom teachers participate in all of these groups. It is as if the teacher is required to be responsible for the students within the class and for the families of the students within the group!

While teachers Abeer Hamdi, Fatima Abdel Rahman, and Nahla Basada confirmed that the WhatsApp groups for students’ mothers have turned into annoying groups, pointing out that many mothers do not appear in the groups, except to criticize and belittle the efforts of the school and its employees, and the group Every day, in any case, turns into an arena for quarrels between members, or for exchanging nutrition and diet recipes, or displaying products for sale, or announcing discounts in shopping centers.

The teachers pointed out that the “WhatsApp” groups for students’ families were created by schools at the beginning of the emergence of communication applications, to increase interaction with parents and quickly deliver information to them, and they had conditions and controls that participants in the groups must adhere to, including preventing public side conversations, and preventing all Types of public and private advertisements, preventing advertisements for other groups, or requesting the addition of other groups in public conversations. The violation was warned twice and on the third time it was deleted.

She pointed out that the supposed goal of the school group should not go beyond being a window for discussion regarding the school curriculum for the class, requesting and displaying models of activities and evaluations of questions and inquiries, and presenting topics that do not deviate from the content of the school curriculum.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge emphasized in the “Private Schools Policy Guide” that schools must build and maintain good relationships with parents, as schools should encourage them to participate in school affairs, while specifying the areas and roles that they can play, indicating their encouragement Schools need to develop communication between home and school, and the participation of parents in order to improve the academic performance of students, as parent-teacher meetings, informal reports (oral and written), and periodic phone calls are considered an integral part of communication between home and school, and the school may keep its records. Copies of each informal report issued by it, indicating its dates and topics of discussion.

“Education and knowledge”:

• “Schools must build and maintain good relationships with students’ parents.”

Rights of students’ families

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed the right of parents to be informed of the daily life of the school and its objectives. The school must ensure that their children’s privacy is protected, that they receive regular reports on the students’ progress, that they meet with the student’s teachers twice – at least – during the academic year, and that they visit the classrooms in which they study. with their children once – at least – during the school year, and to obtain information about the distribution of their children in the classroom, and their right to provide written approval of the proposed arrangements, in addition to being informed of school policies that affect student parents and their children, such as the student behavior policy and attendance policy. And tuition fees.