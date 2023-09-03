Private schools in the Northern Emirates have warned students against carrying unhealthy meals and soft drinks with them to classes.

She pointed out that she will provide them with free drinking water in her educational and recreational facilities.

She added that her canteens provide healthy meals and juices, which are subject to continuous monitoring by the concerned authorities, which spares students from eating meals that were not subject to sufficient control, or carrying energy drinks and soft drinks, pointing out her refusal to receive the “delivery” workers, or to allow meals to enter the premises. the school.

She explained that she will not allow food to be ordered from outside the school during the school day, and will confiscate any soft drinks or energy drinks that the student carries inside the school.

For its part, the Public Health Department in Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has set standards for preparing safe meals for students, noting the necessity of pre-planning the weekly shopping list, to prepare meals before the student goes to school.

She explained that the students’ families should observe the basics of food safety during the shopping process, such as separating meat and poultry from the rest of the food in the shopping cart, isolating raw food in airtight bags, placing refrigerated and frozen foods in the shopping basket immediately before the payment process, and ensuring that perishable foods are stored. Refrigerate within two hours of purchase.