The Sharjah Private Education Authority sent a questionnaire to private schools in the emirate prepared by the Health Promotion Department of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for students’ families, aimed at developing evidence for a healthy life project and the activities of school students, calling for it to be circulated to parents to fill out the questionnaire no later than August 12.

The questionnaire stated that the school will participate in the “An active and healthy life for school students” initiative, which is a government initiative led by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, among the major transformational projects launched by the UAE government, and the initiative focuses on creating an environment that enhances health and quality of life through the implementation of programs, services, policies, and improvement of the school environment in general to become conducive to health.

The initiative takes into account the health needs of all members of the school community, and constantly works to improve the school’s capabilities to become a healthy environment for learning and work.

Schools, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, invited the students’ families to participate in the questionnaire, which aims to survey the role that the school can play in influencing the healthy habits of children in terms of eating habits, physical activity, inactivity habits, and health in general.

The questionnaire includes 16 questions, and focuses on health services and policies related to healthy nutrition and physical activity in the school. The questions also include general information about the parent and the student, while some questions include choices from 1 to 5 about the school’s role in providing healthy meals to students and their prices, as well as its role In preventing unhealthy snacks, as well as preventing the promotion of unhealthy meals.

The questionnaire also includes the school’s role in providing clear instructions about the food and beverages that students are allowed to bring to school, as well as its role in educating about the importance of healthy nutrition and physical activity, and involving parents in health-related school activities, such as healthy nutrition, physical activity, and the student’s mental health, as well as On the school’s role in providing compulsory physical classes, as well as providing opportunities for students to practice physical activity during the school day.

The questionnaire included questions about how much time the child spent on the screen, such as watching TV, video clips, or electronic games using electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers, and laptops. The child has a problem with weight, as well as the use of the reward system to motivate the child to adopt healthy habits.