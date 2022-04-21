Private schools have granted their students a long vacation, starting from the 25th of April until the end of the Eid Al-Fitr vacation.

The families of “Emirates Today” students informed that they had received messages from their children’s schools informing them that the schools would close their doors for all students starting on Monday, April 25, during the last ten days of the holy month, provided that the study would resume after the official Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced by the end of the month. UAE government. The parents of the students, Hatem Eid, Abdel Mohsen Khalil, Noura Salam and Iman Wajeeh, welcomed the decision of their children’s schools to include the five-day vacation to the Eid al-Fitr vacation, stressing that it is a good period for planning to spend the last days of Ramadan in worship, without being preoccupied with school assignments.

They added that the leave is an opportunity for families who plan to spend Ramadan days with their families and relatives, in addition to providing sufficient time for those wishing to travel to perform Umrah during the month of Ramadan, or to travel for tourism inside or outside the country, which makes it an opportunity for students to regain their activity again, and motivates them to study in an appropriate manner. more enthusiastic.

Emad Jamal, Samia Muhammad, and Sherine Mustafa believed that the length of the vacation, days after the start of the second semester, makes the students negligent in studying, as their enthusiasm subsides by stopping to continue their lessons for this long period of vacation. They stressed that it is better to add a number of days of this leave to the end of the current academic year vacation, so that the summer vacation has ample opportunity to travel, especially since most students in private schools are residents, in addition to that, this keeps them away from studying in the summer, far from The weather is very hot.

For its part, the Sharjah Special Education Authority stated that private schools that apply foreign and Asian curricula in Sharjah are allowed to give their students a vacation that does not exceed the total number of days for five days throughout the academic year, and it is stipulated that these days should not be attached to spring, winter or summer vacations, as well as the approval of the Authority. before starting to adopt it.

She explained that schools benefited from granting their students five days off, in addition to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



