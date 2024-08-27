School administrations have identified a number of items that are prohibited from being sold in school cafeterias, the most important of which are soft drinks, energy drinks, processed meats, and instant noodles.

Schools have made it possible to subscribe to the ready-made meals service via WhatsApp. They stressed that all measures are being taken to ensure food safety in cafeterias. They confirmed that there are surprise inspection tours of cafeterias to ensure their compliance.

Students’ families confirmed that preparing appropriate meals for them at home is the best option.

Mothers said they would provide suitable meals for their children at home, but would not mind buying from school cafeterias, stressing their confidence in the supervision imposed on what is provided to students. The director of Al-Maarifa International School, Samer Sarhan, said that there are two types of foods that are prohibited from being sold in school cafeterias: the first is prohibited by the municipality, and the second is foods that the municipality has approved but the school administration has not allowed, such as fried potatoes, chewing gum, seeds, soft drinks and energy drinks.

He added: “We receive visits from Sharjah Municipality to inspect food and cleanliness inside cafeterias, food quality and expiry dates.” He stressed the ban on energy drinks due to their danger, adding: “If we detect an energy drink with a student, we confiscate it because it is prohibited inside the school.” Sarhan confirmed that it is forbidden to have anything in refrigerators that does not have an expiry date.

In turn, Al Shoala Private Schools Foundation stated that it was keen to raise the level of school cafeterias and maintain the health and food safety of students.

She said that she had approved a company accredited by the food control authorities to supply food to school cafeterias, offering 55 different types of food for the current academic year.

She added that the administration has identified the permitted foods, which are: baked goods and their products, starches, salads and vegetables, natural fruits, water and juices, milk, and supporting items, with prices ranging between 1 dirham and 10 dirhams. It has also drawn up a list of foods that are prohibited from being brought to school, which are: spreadable chocolate, peanuts, processed meats, Indomie, sweets and sugars, French fries and chips, soft drinks, cream cake and donuts. The institution stressed its keenness to provide foods rich in nutritional value to students based on the latest recommendations from the Ministries of Health and Education, private education authorities in Sharjah and Ajman, and municipalities.

The cafeteria supervisor at a private educational institution that includes several schools, Muhammad Adel, said that the main criterion for us is to deal according to the guideline for standards set by the Ministry of Education, and based on that we apply it to become a reference in choosing any items or changing internal items, then we choose the company that is responsible for supplying food to the cafeterias, so that it has obtained all the permits and has a human cadre capable of producing the orders and serving students in schools in the best possible way. He added: “We work on the quality of the product itself, as the number one product is the one that reaches the student, and this is the basis for us, then we look at the requirements so that they do not violate the standards.” He pointed out that there are prohibited items that have been banned in cafeterias, such as sweets and sugars of all kinds, soft drinks, processed meats, energy drinks and peanuts. He said: “We rely on the student bringing his meal from home or buying from the cafeteria, so that we aim to develop healthy eating behavior in him.”