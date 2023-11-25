School administrations have set binding controls for students during first semester exams, warning against using mobile phones and electronic devices, approaching colleagues, or borrowing anything during exam sessions, so that the student’s behavior is not considered cheating.

In detail, school administrations issued circulars directed to students’ families regarding the controls that must be adhered to during the first semester exams, explaining that parents must take their children to school at least 15 minutes before the start of the exam, and pick up their children immediately after each exam from inside the school.

She confirmed that with regard to school bus students, they will leave on the next bus trip after the end of their exam, stressing that no student will be allowed to wait outside the gate, nor will students who leave the school gate be allowed to return to school.

In a related context, school administrations warned against using mobile phones or any other electronic device inside the exam hall, calling on students to keep their smart devices at home. She considered that talking, turning around, looking, signaling, and leaving a place without permission are considered cheating.

She added that students are not allowed to borrow anything during exam sessions, and they must bring all the necessary office supplies with them (pens, pencils, calculators, etc.), provided that students enter the hall at least five minutes before the exam start time.

She stressed that any paper, document, or calculator found with the student, unless its use is specified in the exam paper, is considered an attempt to cheat.

Schools called for the necessity of verifying the validity of the student’s electronic device, and downloading the secure browser program according to previous instructions, pointing out that technical support departments in schools can be consulted to provide the necessary assistance. While the schools confirmed that any student’s absence from the exam without a justified excuse accepted by the administration is counted as an absence, and a zero grade is recorded for him.

For his part, the educational expert and director of the National Charitable School in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, warned students against falling into the trap of cheating tools, explaining that the administration of his school is keen to prepare the student academically at a high level of quality, so that this preparation qualifies him to perform the final exams efficiently and competently, and to achieve the level of High academic achievement.

He told “Emirates Today” that “the school administration seeks professionalism and transparency during the exam, and does not allow any manifestations of cheating and fraud during it, in several ways, the most important of which is the student’s awareness of the importance of self-reliance and gaining success through his effort, in preparation for achieving successes in his future life.” Then the school administration sets strict laws and regulations for administering the test, specifying the tasks and powers of both the observer and the student, and determining what is prohibited and permitted from actions during the exam.”

Hattab stated that the most prominent prohibitions are being late for the exam time, preventing students from bringing phones into the exam halls, while not allowing the use of electronic devices equipped with “Facebook” and “WhatsApp,” for fear of communicating with the outside community. The school administration also maintains To provide a calm atmosphere during exams, by relying on electronic monitoring to prevent chaos, and so that the invigilator follows all students closely.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Education this year adopted the secure browser for all students as a condition for taking the exam, which in turn prevents the student from opening any other program during the exam time. Otherwise, the secure browser closes the exam on the student and takes him out of it, which helped prevent all the abuses that the student resorts to. To the students.

The most prominent prohibitions during exams

■ Being late for the exam.

■ Bring phones into the exam halls.

■ Using electronic devices equipped with “Facebook” and “WhatsApp”.