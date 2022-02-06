Private schools in the northern emirates have determined the procedures that they will follow to collect tuition fees, if the student leaves school during the next academic year.

She told the families of her students that “in the event that a student leaves school for any reason, the tuition fees are not fully refundable, and are not transferred to the brothers in the event the student does not attend school.”

She confirmed the collection of tuition and transportation fees for a full month if the student attended school for two weeks or less, and collection of tuition and transportation fees for two months if he attended school for more than two weeks and less than a month, and for three months if the student attended school for more than a month.

It also confirmed its intention to collect tuition fees in three installments, so that the first installment will be 40% next September, the second 30% next December, and the last 30% in March next year.

She indicated that the fees for textbooks and uniforms will not be refunded if the student’s guardian pays for them, and then asks to transfer his son to another school, or decides to leave the school for any reason.

She stated that the tuition fees are subject to increase after the approval of the competent authorities, pointing out that the school administrations appreciate the financial and economic conditions experienced by the students’ parents, but the important thing is to determine the relationship in the school contracts and for the student’s parents to take the decision to register in the appropriate school from the educational, educational and financial side before the beginning of the school year Next, to avoid retracting his choice after the start of the new school year.

• School administrations called on the students’ parents to take the decision to register in the appropriate school educationally, educationally and financially before the beginning of the school year.



