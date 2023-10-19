Private school administrations in the Eastern Province decided to take a measure requiring parents, who were responsible for transporting their children to and from school, to adhere to the students’ dismissal time, noting that parents were late in picking up their children for a period exceeding the permissible limit.

It stated that it had sent electronic warning messages to parents who had not adhered to the departure dates since the beginning of the school year, asking them to be precise in receiving their children on the scheduled dates.

An administrator at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Aisha Muhammad, stated that the decisions that are taken by school administrations and circulated to parents are not made except after considering all parties concerned with the educational process, pointing out that the problem of the delay of parents of students who use transportation means The special is continuous, and its impact falls directly on the student and the teacher responsible for supervising him during the period when he leaves school, after the end of school hours.

She pointed out that the number of students who are transported via private means of transportation instead of school buses is increasing, and with this increase it has been observed that students are repeatedly late to school for periods exceeding the permissible limit of the time specified for students’ departure, which directly affects the departure times of teachers who are Students are under their responsibility at the time of departure.

This opinion was supported by the Arabic language teacher in one of the private schools in the Eastern Province, Shaima Muhammad, who said: “It is important for parents to be precise in adhering to school dismissal times, and to communicate with the school if they have compelling reasons that force them to be late, which may be a habit. Once a month, or during the semester, but a number of parents are repeatedly late, which negatively affects the students.”

She said that the teacher realizes the extent of the student’s feeling of fear, as the waiting areas are empty of students, and he spends a long time waiting, which causes him tension, and some of them begin to cry to express their anxiety.

On the other hand, a traffic officer at a private school confirmed that the number of private vehicles is increasing beyond the capacity of the parking spaces allocated for them, which causes traffic confusion that leads to parents being late for their children, more than in previous years, indicating that random parking of vehicles paralyzes movement. Walking in front of the school, which results in parents being late in picking up their children.

He added that a large number of parents do not respond to the instructions of the movement officers assigned to the school, and bypass them in order to save time, causing crowding, which may be one of the most important reasons that led to parents being late in receiving their children.

