Parents of students reported that the “admission tests” conducted by some private schools for enrollment in kindergarten constitute a challenge in choosing a distinguished school for their children to study in, but they expressed their fear that school administrations would resort to using them as a means of differentiation between the applicant students, to enroll the most distinguished among them, without giving the others a chance.

They called on schools that refuse to accept students due to admission tests to return part of the registration fees they paid for their children who were not accepted to enroll.

For her part, a school administration official confirmed that the aim of the admission test organised by the school for students applying to enrol in kindergarten is to determine the degree of the student’s ability to integrate with his peers, and to determine whether his pronunciation is correct and whether he can respond or not, in addition to identifying his personal skills.

In detail, Mahmoud Khaled (father of two children) said that he tried to register his twin children in a school near his home, which has a good educational reputation.

After interviewing the children and paying the Dh1,000 interview fee, the school administration informed him that they would be putting his children on a waiting list. He added: “A month after registering and interviewing, I contacted the school, and the employee asked me to look for another school for my child, because there was no space available at her school at the moment. When I asked why, the employee did not give me a useful answer,” noting that he did not get any refund for the registration interview fee.

He called for examining the school’s right to receive application fees, considering this a way for “the school to profit without any trouble, and it is also a financial burden for the families of students who are not accepted, because they have to look for another school and pay an interview fee or other interviews.”

Salam Ahmed (a mother of a child) said that she tried to register her daughter in three schools, but to no avail, because she has autism spectrum disorder, even though she can easily integrate with her peers, according to the rehabilitation center that evaluated her daughter’s condition.

She continued: “In every school, I paid a registration fee of 500 dirhams, and after the interview, the school required my daughter to have a shadow teacher with her in order to accept her. This is difficult, as it is not easy to find a shadow teacher, even though we are completely willing to bear her salary.”

She said she registered her daughter in a school after the school told her they would provide a “shadow teacher,” but she would have to pay part of her salary.

She pointed out that some private schools insist on their right not to refund the registration fees to the student’s guardian, in the event that he or she is not accepted, demanding that the registration fees remain as they are, and in the event that the student is not accepted, part of the fees will be refunded to his or her guardian.

Rania Sobhi (a student’s mother) said that she visited a private school to register her son in kindergarten, and after paying the registration fees, she was surprised that each student entered the personal interview alone, noting that a child who is no older than four years old is terrified of meeting strangers alone, and may not be able to answer the interview questions well.

She pointed out that some schools ask the child to write letters and recognize some geometric shapes, and this requires that he has studied before going to the kindergarten registration interview, noting that it is difficult for all children applying to register in the first year of kindergarten to have knowledge of letters, colors and geometric shapes in general, and it is also difficult for the child to answer the questions in a period of time not exceeding 10 minutes, the interview period.

She added: “The student will not be fully familiar with letters and geometric shapes, so school is the place where he will learn all of that,” noting that “admission tests” are the school’s means of selecting the best students, but they deprive other students of the opportunity to study in distinguished schools.

For her part, a registration official at a private school, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that “the school is not stubborn in accepting a student’s registration, whether in kindergarten or in any grade, as long as there is space in the school and the required conditions are met by the student, the most important of which is the appropriate age for the grade and passing the admission test.”

She explained that the admission test organized by the school for students applying to enroll in kindergarten is not intended to select students or make them unable to do so, but rather to determine the degree of the student’s ability to integrate with his peers, and to determine whether his pronunciation is correct and whether he can respond or not, in addition to identifying his personal skills.

She stated that some parents of students stop following up with their children at school during the academic year, and the school suffers from neglect in supporting its educational plans to develop the educational levels of students.

School administration:

• The aim of the admission test is to determine the student’s ability to integrate with his peers.

Students:

• Application fees are a financial burden for the families of students who are not accepted, because they have to pay additional interview fees.