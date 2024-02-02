The parents of the students reported to “Emirates Today” that they had received messages from their children’s schools, warning them against discussing any school-related topics on social media and chat application groups, as this action places those responsible for it under the penalty of cybercrime laws, indicating that these discussions are the only place. Within schools with administrative and academic staff.

On the other hand, private schools confirmed that they place the student’s interest at the top of their priorities, and that “students are equal in rights and duties,” stressing that “defaming the school and insulting it on social media is a clear legal violation, prompting the school to consider stopping the student’s re-registration there.” ».

She explained that “fake information that is circulated from time to time causes a lot of anxiety and confusion among parents of students,” noting that she had monitored posts by students’ families on WhatsApp groups and educational groups on social media platforms, which are inflammatory and pose Its promoters are under penalty of law.

The content of the school messages revolved around the danger of circulating matters related to the educational process on social media.

In detail, the families of students, Ahmed Nasser, Mayar Shawqi, Sherine Fahim, and Samah Jalal, confirmed that the students’ families resorting to social networking sites to present their problems or experiences with schools is due to the closure of communication channels with their administrations, and the latter’s lack of interest in responding to complaints and discussing them in an impartial manner.

They said: “In the event of a response or meeting with one of the school officials, the student and his family will be held responsible, or the complaint will be minimized, the validity of the information will be questioned, or the guardian will be accused of exaggerating matters.”

The students’ families indicated that their attendance at school is necessary to raise the academic level of their children, stressing the importance of activating communication between the administration and teachers in schools with parents, to follow up on the academic and behavioral level of students, in addition to the necessity of raising the level of parent councils in schools, as partners in advancing the educational process and improving the level. Academic for students, pointing out the importance of activating the role of the guardian to be an active part in the educational process, and not just an observer and critic.

The parents of students, Wael Abboud, Nisreen Lotfy, and Milad Zaraa, suggested activating the role of parents’ councils, and that their meetings be six times a year, twice a semester, according to an agenda and an official invitation from school administrations, to achieve the required communication with parents. Especially since “email messages do not help communicate points of view, because schools limit their communication to the regular aspect, school and bus schedules only, and do not address the behavioral, pedagogical and educational aspects of students in direct meetings.”

The families of students also criticized that many schools adopt English as the sole language of communication, which hinders proper communication with them, because many parents are unable to master English in a way that allows them to express their point of view, especially since simultaneous translation programs on the Internet are translated literally, which makes their messages Or their responses to school letters are incomprehensible.

For its part, private schools confirmed monitoring posts by students’ families on WhatsApp groups and educational groups on social media platforms, which are characterized as inflammatory.

It confirmed that it places its promoters under penalty of law.

She explained that the guardian looks at the matter from one narrow angle, and the picture is often incomplete, and his opinion is based on information or conclusions that are not true.

The school letters hinted at the possibility of prosecuting the parents of non-compliant students, noting that “such offensive posts contravene the social media law in the Emirates.”

She warned that “placing inflammatory information in the public domain exposes its owner to legal accountability, as the school will have the right to take all legal measures that preserve its rights and preserve its academic reputation.”

She pointed out that there is an ethical and behavioral charter, which is signed by the students’ families when the student registers for the first time. It specifies the responsibilities of the family and the school in relation to any case of defamation or harm by any party against the school or the administrative and educational staff. It requires parents and students not to circulate any false or inflammatory information against the school, pointing out that inappropriately consuming school news on social media and groups of students’ families threatens the cohesion of the school community and affects the prestige of the teacher in the eyes of his students, which reflects negatively on the school community. The educational process as a whole.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge obligated private schools to form a permanent complaints committee, which looks into written complaints against the school and its method of work, and reaches decisions to resolve them in accordance with the school’s policies, and in implementation of the department’s regulations, policies and requirements. The school principal is the head of the complaints committee, and he may delegate This authority is for whomever he deems appropriate, stressing that complaints should be resolved at the school level with the assistance of the principal – if necessary – in cases of complaints submitted by parents, teachers or other employees.

She indicated in the Private Schools Policies Manual that, in the event of dissatisfaction with the solution proposed by the principal, the complainant must submit his complaint in writing to the school complaints committee, and the committee must send its response by receiving the written complaint within 24 hours of receiving it, then review it and respond to it in writing within 10 hours. work days. If the complaint is not dealt with appropriately, the complainant has the right to resort to the department to consider the decisions of the School Complaints Committee.

The department stressed the need for the school to document minutes of meetings between members of the committee and the complainants from parents or teachers who are concerned, and submit them to the Board of Trustees – and the Council if requested – and the school must provide the department with the name of the head of the school complaints committee and his information that facilitates communication with him.

Communication policy

Private schools confirmed the existence of a policy for communication between school and home, which includes the school’s commitment to forming a council of parents and teachers, sending reports to students’ families about the students’ academic and behavioral path at the end of each semester, sending brief notes and samples of their children’s work once a month, and implementing the open day system for communication. Between teachers, administrators, and students’ families, once every semester, involving them in various school activities and competitions, and organizing their visit to the school during the school day.

She pointed out that the communication policy also includes providing several channels to communicate with the school, through phone calls, individual meetings, e-mail, and messages through official accounts on social media, in addition to annual parent polls, to measure the extent of their satisfaction with school performance.

School administrations: Defaming and insulting the school on social media is a clear legal violation.