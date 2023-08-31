School administrations reported that they provided facilities for the payment of tuition fees for the current year, by offering various discounts to outstanding students and brothers, and contracting with banks and digital platforms specialized in “pay later”, which contributes to providing options for paying fees that are easy to use and flexible in paying in installments without benefits.

Schools allowed students’ parents to increase the number of payments in which fees are paid, as most schools adopt the fee system on three annual checks, while allowing seven checks to facilitate the students’ families.

A member of the board of directors of a school that follows the British curriculum, Amin Al-Nizami, said: “We are keen to provide facilities for the students’ families, to help them pay the fees.

He added, “We contracted with a bank to allow the school to pay the full fees, provided that the students’ families pay the fees to the bank over 12 months.” Police, Armed Forces and Esaad card holders.

The director of a private school that follows the American curriculum, Samer Sarhan, said that there are many facilities provided by the school to students’ families with regard to paying fees, including contracting with a bank to pay the fees in full and paying them monthly to the bank over six or 12 months without interest, which facilitates Much to the students.

He added, “We also offer discounts for students’ families according to different cases, including for outstanding students, and for brothers in the school, as well as discounts for special cases of some students’ families after studying their cases, and according to the submitted request.”

The principal of a private school that follows the American curriculum, Fatima Abu Mois, confirmed that she had given instructions to provide a discount for kindergarten students in the three branches of the school, and also allowed an extension of the period for paying checks for defaulters and those unable to pay on time.

She added, “We offer a discount of up to 50% to outstanding students and brothers, and we are currently studying the possibility of contracting with banks to facilitate the payment of fees for students’ families, provided that they be paid in monthly installments to the bank, which is a proposal under implementation.”

In turn, Bharat Manskhani, CEO of the International Schools Alliance, said: “We have partnered with one of the digital platforms that provide the (buy now and pay later) service, so that students’ families can benefit from flexible and convenient payment plans that suit their budgets, enabling them to pay tuition fees in installments over Throughout the school year, ”explaining that the company will pay the total amount of the bill to the school, and the students’ families will pay the amount (the value of school fees) to the digital platform in easy installments without interest.