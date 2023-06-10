Private and international schools at the state level have provided facilities for students’ parents to pay tuition fees, by contracting with banks or digital platforms specialized in “post-payment”, which contributes to improving flexibility and creating real value for parents, by providing options for paying tuition fees, characterized by With safety, ease of use, and flexibility in paying in installments without interest, in addition to offering discounts of up to 50% for outstanding students.

And a group of international schools with branches in all emirates of the country decided to partner with a financial technology service provider “buy now and pay later” that makes payments easy, hassle-free, and interest-free, as it provides a safe online payment option for its users.

Under the partnership contract with the International Partnership Group of Schools, you will pay the total amount of the bill to the school, provided that the students’ families pay the amount (the value of school fees) to that digital platform in easy, interest-free installments.

For his part, CEO of the International Partnership Schools Alliance, Bharat Manskhani, said: “We have partnered with one of the digital platforms that provide the buy now and pay later service, so that students’ families can benefit from flexible and convenient payment plans that suit their budgets, enabling them to pay tuition fees in instalments.” throughout the school year.”

He added, “We hope that this option will be a tool that supports parents of students, by managing their budget.”

For his part, a member of the board of directors of a school that follows the British curriculum, Amin Al-Nizami, said: “We are constantly keen to provide many facilities to students’ families, to help them pay fees in an easy and convenient manner for the various educational stages. Payment is usually in three installments, and we are lenient with some Parents, and we allow them to pay monthly, in a convenient manner.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “We contracted with a bank to allow full payment of fees for the school, provided that the students’ families pay the fees to the bank in installments over 12 months,” revealing that the school also provides discounts to some parents, after studying their cases and giving them discounts of up to 20 percent. %, as well as excluded groups such as the police, armed forces, and Esaad card holders.

In turn, the principal of a private school that follows the American curriculum, Fatima Abu Mois, confirmed that she had given instructions to provide a 15% discount for kindergarten students in the three branches of the school, and also made it possible to extend the period for paying checks for defaulters and those unable to pay on time.

She added to «Emirates Today»: «We also offer discounts for brothers and outstanding students, which reach 50% for outstanding students, and we are currently studying the possibility of contracting with banks to facilitate the payment of fees for the students’ families, provided that they are paid in installments by the students’ parents in monthly payments to the bank, which is a proposal. Underway”.

An international group of schools has partnered to make payments easy, interest-free.