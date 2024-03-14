Private schools in Sharjah have set a number of controls for the second semester exams, which began the day before yesterday for the ministerial curriculum, and a number of schools that apply foreign curricula, while the schools allowed students the possibility of staying at home during the days preceding the exams, to give them the opportunity to review and fully prepare. For exams. The controls included preventing late students from taking exams, requiring everyone to wear uniforms, and prohibiting the use of mobile phones, smart watches, and devices during exams.

With regard to attendance for exams, schools that follow the ministerial curriculum explained that for students registered on buses, they will depart about an hour after their normal schedule to pick up the students, to take them to their schools to review before the exam, and then they will depart from there to the location of the government school, provided that the school leaves to return. Students go home immediately after the exam ends, while the guardian can take his son directly to the exam location in the public school.

She pointed out the importance of all students who go to the examination site directly with their families adhering to arriving at the maximum (from Monday to Thursday at 11:15 am, and Friday at 8:15 am), and no excuses will be accepted, such as road congestion or otherwise, provided that The school day ends at the end of the exam time, and buses will return the students enrolled in transportation to their homes afterward.

Regarding the final exam instructions, the schools explained that the school supervisors will be present at the exam headquarters to record attendance and provide technical support to the students, with the need to adhere to the school uniform and proper appearance throughout the exam days, and the student will not be allowed to enter the school unless he adheres to this, stressing the importance of the student bringing the Emirati ID. His daily exams.

Schools decided to prohibit bringing mobile phones or any smart watch or smart speaker, whether in classrooms, courtyards, buses, or to the host school, stressing that any device seized will be permanently confiscated and the student will be held accountable for that, pointing out that the use of calculators is permitted for students. The secondary stage, while part of the exams will be carried out electronically on the Swift Assess program and another part on paper, so students must commit to bringing their own electronic devices and stationery daily.

Schools asked students to bring a laptop or tablet (iPad/tablet), provided that it is strictly forbidden to bring a mobile phone, and it is preferable to use a laptop for secondary school students, while the device must be 100% charged from home, and bringing a device charger is mandatory, while It is prohibited for the device to contain a SIM card, and any device containing it will be confiscated. The exam can only be opened through the internal network of the school hosting the students.

In turn, private schools that follow international curricula emphasized the importance of students attending exams in full school uniform, and adhering to the exam dates scheduled in the schedules, stressing that only a transparent pencil case is allowed to be brought, while mobile phones, bags, smart watches, and electronic tools are prohibited.

She indicated that it is also prohibited to exchange personal tools such as calculators during exams, noting that a student who is more than 15 minutes late for the exam is not allowed to enter unless he obtains personal permission from the department head.