Private schools in the northern emirates decided to add two remedial classes for students at all grade levels, to make up for the lessons they miss due to technical malfunctions that occur in “distance education”, or as a result of not entering classes in time.

Thursday, from five in the evening until six thirty, the timing for two additional sessions.

And school administrations explained, in letters they sent to their students, that the two additional classes, which they launched last Thursday, will include all study subjects, and that they aim to raise the students’ academic level, especially since some of them sometimes suffer from a technical defect in the electronic and smart devices that they use in distance education, the matter. Which leads to the loss of a large part of the lesson.

She said that adding two classes every Thursday to the evening class schedule, two and a half hours after the end of the distance learning system, gives students enough opportunity to take a break before returning to the reinforcement classes.

She added that evening classes are not obligatory, and attendance and absence are not recorded for any student, pointing out that “it is up to the students’ families to determine the subjects their children will attend.”

She explained that “the two evening classes will focus on two subjects of the syllabus per week, to review what the students have taken and return any part they select,” noting that “the two evening classes came because of observations from students’ families regarding their children’s lack of understanding of some questions in the basic subjects, and their delay in entering the electronic system, The lack of clarity in the teacher’s voice, and the conditions suffered by students as a result of the lack of sufficient smart and electronic devices at home, and the dependence of some on smart phones.

She confirmed that the two evening classes were welcomed by the students’ families, as schools recorded 95% of students attending the two evening classes during their application for the first time last Thursday.

She added that the students’ families’ keenness to strengthen their children in basic subjects through the two evening classes implemented by the schools contributes to raising their educational level and relieving pressure on educational staff during the morning classes.

She emphasized the evaluation of the “distance” education experience on a continuous basis, monitoring the observations of students’ families and working to respond to them by conducting meetings between heads of departments and students’ families, with the aim of developing the work of the faculty and avoiding any observations that occur during the lessons.

