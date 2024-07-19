Private schools announced that they would provide special grants and facilities for outstanding citizen and resident students, those with scientific and sporting achievements, siblings, and people of determination, according to certain controls and conditions. Other schools confirmed their commitment to providing other facilities, including postponing the payment date of the installment for those students’ parents who wish to do so, or rescheduling the payment of late fees for those parents who wish to do so in difficulty, in order to confirm their cooperation and solidarity with the students’ families.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored sponsored advertisements on social media sites such as “Facebook” and “Instagram” for private schools in Abu Dhabi, about the availability of vacant seats and the continuation of student registration in classes. The advertisements included offering scholarships and discounts upon registration, and additional discounts for siblings and high achievers. Meanwhile, parents of students received dozens of messages inviting them to register in schools. Dozens of private schools also hung “registration open” signs on their facades, in addition to the spread of their advertisements, confirming the continuation of accepting students from all classes at moderate and acceptable fees.

A private school announced the launch of the “Scholarship Program for Academically Outstanding and Talented Students” in all complexes across the country for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025. The program includes two categories: “Academic Merit Category” for students who have achieved academic success, such as obtaining a high grade, participating in activities that enhance team spirit, cooperation and social communication in the school community, and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, and “Talents and Distinguished Skills Category” for students with unique talents and skills in science, technology, arts, sports and athletics. This category was designed to recognize the distinguished achievements of talented students in their chosen fields, and scholarships will be provided to those eligible based on specific criteria and conditions.

Another private school announced the launch of the “Najahi” scholarship program, which was designed to honor students who achieve outstanding academic achievements and adhere to standards of good behavior, noting that the idea of ​​the program is based on grants of up to 75% of school fees for the academic year 2024-2025. The most prominent conditions for obtaining the “Najahi” scholarship include that the student be in the seventh academic year until the thirteenth year, and it is also required to submit academic reports that reflect academic excellence and highlight the effective contributions made by the student within the school community.

One school also launched a scholarship programme for outstanding students who achieved high grades in all IGCSE subjects, A grades in external exams, more than 96 in end-of-year reports (grades 7 to 10), and an excellent rating in CAT4 exams. A private school announced a 15% discount on tuition fees, noting that English is the primary language of instruction at the school, while another school announced a 15% discount on tuition fees for the second child at the school.

Private schools announced, through sponsored advertisements on social media, discounts on tuition fees for students of up to 20% on the first installment, and called on parents to hurry up to register. School advertisements on social media also indicated that registration for the 2024-2025 academic year would continue in all educational stages, with a 10% discount for siblings and high achievers.

Meanwhile, private schools have put forward initiatives to schedule the payment of late fees, dividing them over the number of months of the academic year, while committing to paying the installments of the fees for the next academic year on time, noting that they have reduced the late fees for the parents of students from the previous academic year, and set discount rates ranging between 10 and 15% of the remaining amounts, with a 10% discount on the fees for the first installment of the current year, and justified this by its support for the parents of students with limited income, and the parents of struggling students who suffer from compelling financial circumstances, with the necessity of proving this, such as loss of work or other matters.

Choosing a school

The Department of Education and Knowledge has called on parents to consider several criteria when deciding on a school, including the curriculum they wish to enroll in, the school’s approach and style of teaching and learning, the advantages of the school’s curriculum compared to other curricula, the school’s rating according to the “Irtiqa’a” programme, tuition fees, whether there are additional costs such as book or bus fees, how the school provides discipline, how bullying is dealt with, and ways the school supports university admission.