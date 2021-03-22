Private schools announced the launch of initiatives to support students negatively affected by layoffs or financial losses due to the “Covid-19” crisis, or families whose financial obligations prevent them from paying fees in three annual installments, while the Department of Education and Knowledge encouraged schools to develop plans to help students in need. , Such as discounts, deferral of payment, or installment of semester fees into monthly installments.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored the introduction of private schools with flexible payment plans for families of financially distressed students, which included the installment of tuition fees on the months system, the transfer of one of the three installments of the current school year fees, to the next year, and a discount of up to 25% on late installments. In the framework of schools’ support for affected families, and their efforts to preserve their students.

“We provided the option to pay the tuition fees for the next academic year 2021-2022, in 10 monthly installments for the families of students enrolled in the school and new students,” said Mayada Al-Safadi, a school registration officer, noting that the collection of installments starts from next August and ends in May 2022. With the possibility of providing the opportunity to postpone two installments throughout the year, taking into account the family circumstances that may arise for them, so that the tuition installment in this case ends in July 2022.

Officials in private schools, Nasser Abu Hamed, Ghada Talaat, and Samira Khalidi attributed the decisions of school administrations to facilitate procedures for collecting fees for troubled families to the societal role that schools must play, through their support and support for students, especially in times of emergency conditions, such as the one created by the pandemic. Corona », and the consequences thereof in the labor market, in addition to the schools’ endeavor to preserve their students, encourage families to continue registering them in them, and not transfer them to other schools, especially with the presence of vacant seats in many schools.

They emphasized that flexible payment plans are available to all students without exception, regardless of the student’s attendance system. While benefiting from the deduction decisions, or transferring one of the tuition tuition, from the families of defaulting students, to grant them this exception, it is necessary to provide evidence of their harm during the last period, such as losing a job or reducing the salary.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need for schools to take into account the material conditions when collecting tuition fees, stressing that they encourage schools, as they are basic pillars of society, to find financial resources to allocate to students in need to continue their education, and to avoid more social and psychological disturbances, in addition to encouraging schools to prepare And developing plans for financial aid for needy students, such as discounts in tuition fees, deferral of payment, installment of semester fees into monthly installments, and so on.

The department clarified that, despite the existence of special procedures for providing financial support to students who have been negatively affected by the procedures of layoffs, or financial losses due to the crisis of “Covid-19”, some students may decide to leave school and move to another school, so schools must reserve Records of the students who left school, in addition to stating the reason for leaving the school, and the data of the new school that the student intends to enroll in in Abu Dhabi or anywhere else.

She indicated that schools must also follow the transfer procedures for the manual of private schools’ policies and guidelines in the event of a student leaving or moving from the school, and in the event that the parent does not provide any documents that prove the student’s registration in another school within four weeks, the school should inform the department, unless There were no exceptional circumstances, such as leaving the country, etc.

She emphasized that schools are obligated to re-register current students for the following academic year, in case the guardian wishes to do so, and unless there is a behavioral problem that justifies non-acceptance.

Delayed payment

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the full payment of tuition fees will be applied to all students, without exception, regardless of the attendance system followed by the school, noting that the school must publish a clear and transparent policy of the consequences of non-payment of school fees or delay in paying them, while ensuring the provision of A fair and reasonable payment system, and not imposing financial penalties as a punishment.

And she stressed that a student may not be dismissed from school because of delay in paying school fees, and no student may be denied entry to end-of-semester or year-end examinations or any exam scheduled during the year, due to failure to pay school fees, stressing the need for schools to deal with issues of lack of Pay school fees in a confidential manner, to protect the student from embarrassment or any unnecessary attention.

– A school has provided the option to pay fees for the next academic year in 10 monthly installments.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

