Schools in the northern emirates decided to provide facilities to pay tuition fees to help families of students returning from summer vacation, including paying tuition fees in six installments instead of four, and the possibility of paying the first installment next September, with the rest of the amount in installments over the months of the academic year without checks, or Payment through installments through banks approved by the schools.

Madras explained that this initiative comes in order to facilitate the registration of late students who were not registered before the summer vacation, especially with 17 days remaining until the beginning of the next academic year, and to give their families the opportunity to register according to their financial circumstances.

And a private school that applies the British curriculum added that it decided to grant students’ families facilities in paying tuition fees, including paying 30% of the fees during the first semester, with the rest of the amount being paid in installments over the months of the academic year without taking checks from them, to give them sufficient comfort in paying the rest of the fees according to Their economic conditions, provided that the full installments are paid before the start of the final exams for the next academic year.

She pointed out that the facilities do not include books, uniforms and transportation, but tuition fees, as the students’ families must pay the rest of the fees at the beginning of the semester, as they are independent supplies and services and do not directly follow the school.

Another school that applies the American curriculum pointed out that students’ families can pay tuition fees in six or more installments instead of four, with the possibility for siblings to obtain a 5% discount on each student, to reduce the financial burdens on students’ families, and to ensure that students obtain study seats before The beginning of the next school year, especially for those who suffer from a financial crisis due to travel and summer vacation.

She explained that she applies a flexible policy in obtaining tuition fees for students registered with her, because she is primarily concerned with the educational and educational interest of students, taking into account the financial circumstances of their families without leniency in their financial rights from tuition fees.

She added that it gave the students’ families the opportunity to purchase books and curricula from outside the school, whether from libraries if they were available or through websites, because there is a large price difference between the books available in the school due to their quality as they are colored books, and the books sold by libraries because they are illustrated in black and white. The price difference will make a big difference between the parents of students who have more than one student in the classroom, noting that transportation and uniform fees have been excluded from the payment facilities, and the students’ parents must pay them at the beginning of the academic year in full.

A private school that has two branches and applies the British and American curricula pointed out that the students’ families can pay the tuition fees by placing checks on dates that suit their economic situation without being bound by specific dates, provided that their date does not exceed next May, in addition to paying through installments through banks. that deals with the school.

She added that paying the first installment is obligatory for all students at 30%, and that the remaining amount is subject to installments according to the mechanism followed in the school, which includes facilities for students’ families, and that fees for uniforms, transportation and textbooks are excluded from the facilities, as they follow private companies and do not follow the school.

She stated that the flexible payment is open until the vacant seats in the classrooms expire, and that the students’ families can come to the Registration and Accounts Department to benefit, reserve a seat and pay the fees before the registration door closes.

