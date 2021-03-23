Private schools announced the provision of financial discounts on the fees for the next academic year, to support families, reduce the financial burden and reduce the value of their tuition fees, as it provided a discount of up to 12% on credit payment, or cash payment on tuition fees for all grades for the next academic year, upon renewal of registration Or the new registration that was opened from mid-March to next May.

“Emirates Today” monitored promotional offers for private schools via text messages and social media sites, including discounts on fees for the next academic year. Officials in private schools attributed these offers to helping students’ families economically and reducing the accumulation of financial fees on them, especially for those who have more From a student, in addition to responding to the repeated requests of families to offer financial discounts upon cash payment of the full fees

Officials for registration in private schools: Hashem Badir, Suha Al-Zomor, and Rana Abu Samra, said that the decision to offer discounts on tuition fees for the next academic year came after school administrations received requests from students with the necessity to make discounts on fees in general, and not be limited to the number of siblings Classrooms, as some families expose their income to decline due to the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic, so schools preferred to respond to their requests, and work to satisfy and help them to overcome this crisis.

They explained that the discounts include all academic levels without exception, provided that all tuition fees are paid, whether by cash payment, or via a bank card upon renewing the student’s admission, or upon registering the admission of any new student, as the discounts are valid during a specific period, which is when Registration is open for the next academic year, which began in mid-March, and until May 1.

They added that discounts on total tuition fees, including books, school uniforms and stationery, and school year fees, excluding transportation fees, which were not activated due to the Corona pandemic, and that transportation services have been suspended in most private schools.

They explained that one of the conditions for obtaining tuition discounts for the next academic year is that the student’s guardian has paid all the installments of the current academic year, without having any remaining financial obligations, especially since the last installment of the fees will be at the end of the current month.

They stated that the school seeks to preserve the number of its students, by offering financial discounts to limit their transfer to other schools, as some families seek to keep their children in the same school, provided that they obtain discounts that help them overcome the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, instead of searching for Lower fees schools, or schools that offer discounts at the beginning of the next academic year.





