Private schools in the northern emirates of the country have identified three flexible options for paying tuition fees for the next academic year, in order to facilitate payment procedures for the families of students affected by the “Corona” crisis, who have been subjected to reduced salaries, or the termination of their services, including private schools entering into agreements with banks in the country for installments. Tuition fees, paying them via credit cards, making a 12% discount on the full payment of fees at the beginning of the next academic year, and paying the fees in four installments, instead of three, directly between the students’ families and the school administration.

The school attributed the provision of flexible payment options to the delay of a number of students’ families in paying tuition fees during the last academic year, and giving them an opportunity for long-term payment, to ensure that students stay in their classrooms, to reduce their transfer to other schools that offer different payment offers.

Principals and officials in private schools told “Emirates Today”: “Based on what the schools monitored of the accumulation of tuition fees on the students’ families during the last academic year, and their inability to commit to paying the tuition fees for the next year, especially for those who have more than one student in the classrooms. Flexible options have been put forward to facilitate the matter for the students’ parents, to preserve them from any financial hardship, and to ensure that their children stay in the classroom.

They added that the three payment options have been studied by school administrations, and work is being carried out starting from the opening of registration for the next academic year, pointing out that contracting with more than one bank in the country to pay through installments via credit cards, where the names of the banks were placed in front of the accounts department to help The students’ families have to determine the banks they deal with, and discounts ranging between 10% and 12% were made on paying the full tuition fees for all levels of study, so that the students’ parents get the discount immediately upon paying the full fees, to reduce the value of the tuition fees on them.

They explained that the third option is to pay the fees in four installments, instead of three, directly between the students’ families and the school administration, so that each installment amounts to 25% of the total value of the tuition fees, noting that the students’ families choose the appropriate payment method for them when paying the first installment of the tuition fees. Fees at the end of next August with the start of the new academic year.

They stated that school administrations understand the conditions experienced by students’ parents, and provide all appropriate measures to facilitate payment, as during the last academic year, they made a discount on tuition fees at the beginning and end of the academic year, especially for those affected by the “Corona” pandemic, by proving that the guardian was His salary was reduced, his services were terminated, or his tuition fees accrued.

text messages

Principals and officials in private schools reported that the students’ families were informed of the three flexible options, by sending text messages to their mobile phones, informing them through the school stages (groups), in addition to publishing them on the school’s pages on social media, pointing out that the initiative contributed to Reducing the transfer of students to other schools during the next academic year, by re-registering them in schools, as a result of giving their parents flexible options for paying tuition fees.



