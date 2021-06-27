Private schools in the northern emirates of the country have identified three flexible options for paying tuition fees for the next academic year, in order to facilitate payment procedures for the families of students affected by the Corona crisis, who have been subjected to reduced salaries, or the termination of their services, including private schools entering into agreements with banks in the country to pay tuition fees in installments. Paying it via credit cards, and making a 12% discount on the full payment of fees at the beginning of the next academic year, and paying the fees in four installments, instead of three, directly between the students’ families and the school administration.

The school attributed the provision of flexible payment options to the delay of a number of students’ families in paying tuition fees during the last academic year, and giving them an opportunity for long-term payment, to ensure that students stay in their classrooms, to reduce their transfer to other schools that offer different payment offers.

Principals and officials in private schools told «Emirates Today»: “Based on what the schools monitored of the accumulation of tuition fees on students’ families during the past academic year, and their inability to commit to paying tuition fees for the next year, especially for those who have more than one student in the classroom, Flexible options were offered to facilitate the matter for the students’ parents, to preserve them from any financial hardship, and to ensure that their children stay in the classroom.

They added that the three payment options have been studied by school administrations, and work is being carried out starting from the opening of registration for the next academic year, pointing out that contracting with more than one bank in the country to pay through installments via credit cards, where the names of the banks were placed in front of the accounts department to help Students’ families have to determine the banks they deal with, and discounts ranging from 10% to 12% have been made on paying the full tuition fees for all academic levels, so that the students’ parents get the discount immediately upon paying the full fees, to reduce the value of the tuition fees on them.

They explained that the third option is to pay the fees in four installments, instead of three directly between the students’ families and the school administration, so that each installment amounts to 25% of the total value of the tuition fees, noting that the students’ families choose the appropriate payment method for them when paying the first installment of fees. At the end of August, with the start of the new school year.

They stated that the school administrations understand the conditions experienced by the students’ families, and provide all appropriate measures to facilitate payment, as during the last academic year, they made a discount on tuition fees at the beginning and end of the school year, especially for those affected by the Corona pandemic, by proving that the guardian’s salary was reduced, or terminated his services, or accumulated tuition fees.

And they reported informing the students’ families of the three flexible options, by sending text messages to their mobile phones, informing them through “groups” of the school stages, in addition to publishing them on school pages on social media, noting that the initiative contributed to limiting students’ transfer to other schools. During the next academic year, by re-enrolling them in schools, as a result of giving their parents flexible options for paying tuition fees.



