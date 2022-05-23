Private schools in the northern emirates sent text messages to students’ families, in which they identified a list of 10 meals that students are forbidden to bring to school as unhealthy meals. The schools attributed this to the gradual increase in weight of some students since the beginning of the school year, especially during the spring and Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The school administrations explained that most students bring unhealthy meals with them to the classroom, which leads to weight gain, obesity, laziness and lethargy during classes, and the inability to exercise in the school yard with the rest of the students as a result of their increased weight.

She stated that she seeks before the end of the school year to help reduce their weight to reduce the impact of obesity on their academic level in the end-of-year exams that end at the end of next June.

They added that they sent the students’ families since the beginning of the school year alerts about the importance of their children eating healthy meals that help them focus in the lessons and contribute to increasing their activity, in addition to sending some fruits to eat during rest time, but some parents ignore the school’s healthy nutritional directives, and send With their children meals with double calories.

They pointed out that since the end of last spring vacation and the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which lasted for nine days, they have observed a gradual increase in the weight of students and the inability of some of them to exercise or focus with teachers in lessons and sleep during the session, and they added that health nutrition officials in schools have confiscated some illegal meals. The healthy meals that were brought by the students and giving them healthy meals instead in an attempt to encourage them to eat healthy meals of vegetables and fruits.

They stated that food canteens in schools do not sell any unhealthy materials and adhere to the menu of meals approved by the competent authorities, and that families of students who are unable to provide healthy meals for their children can urge them to buy meals from canteens at symbolic prices, pointing out that schools care about students’ health and safety. Unhealthy meals have a negative impact on students’ health, development, focus in lessons, and their sports activity, in addition to reducing their resistance to diseases as a result of weak immunity.

For his part, the specialist in family and community medicine at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Adel Sajwani, indicated that one of the bad health habits at the present time is eating unhealthy meals and the presence of obesity among students and children, which is a major reason for their high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and cognitive impairment. As well as changing behavior and affecting mental functions, in addition to their future diseases, as obesity is a major cause of a number of cancerous diseases.

He explained that unhealthy meals are full of hydrogenated fats and sugars, and contain poor preservatives, many of which are useless, in addition to the presence of colors and dyes in drinks that do not provide nutrients to students, and thus lead to bone diseases, such as softness and lack of proteins and useful minerals. , due to poor nutrition.



