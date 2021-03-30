Private schools announced the provision of financial discounts of 10% when registering new children in the KG1 stage, and a discount for twin children by 15%, in order to register the largest number of kindergarten students, after their parents’ reluctance to register them during the current school year, because they did not benefit From the “distance” education system since the beginning of the Corona pandemic.

“Emirates Today” monitored the intensification of advertisements in private schools on public streets and social media sites, and sending text messages to students’ families via “WhatsApp”, to convince them of the discounts that it offered, and to register their children for the next academic year.

In detail, officials in the registration department in private schools, Salem Hamid, May Al-Jallasi, and Sami Al-Bahri said that the schools registered “zero seats” for the kindergarten stage during the current school year, as a result of the reluctance of students’ families to register their children due to the Corona pandemic, and the inability Children learn “from distance”, or their families control them while they are sitting in front of smart screens.

They added that the financial discounts for new children, and for twin siblings in KG1, encourage the students’ families to register their children, especially with the stability of the epidemiological situation and the availability of vaccines against the virus. And, a large number of them expressed their desire to register.

They indicated that the families of students preferred not to register their children during the current school year, out of a desire to save the value of the tuition fees, in anticipation of any circumstances that might occur with them as a result of the pandemic, especially with the continuation of the “distance” learning system. They continued that the aim of offering discounts on tuition fees is to convince families to register their children, with the possibility of giving them the opportunity to withdraw registration fees without deducting any amounts from them, in the event that distance learning is completely transferred during the next school year.

And they said, “If the distance learning system is introduced for kindergartens during the next academic year, the schools will develop smart applications and programs for kindergartens, aiming to develop their skills in drawing, mathematics, Arabic and English, so that they are not left at home without education,” explaining. Providing educational options to kindergartens encourages families to enroll their children for the next school year.

They added that schools monitored, through their social networking sites, observations from students’ families related to the increase in hyperactivity in their children, as a result of not going to kindergarten, and receiving any educational and educational programs that limit their movement during the current school year, pointing out that the door for Riyadh registration has been opened. Children will continue until the end of next April, despite the reluctance of some families to register their children during the current school year.

