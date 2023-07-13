Families of students in private schools in Sharjah complained that their children’s schools decided to add fees for school uniforms and books to the annual fees and combine them together, obliging them to pay these fees even if they do not need to buy them, especially since some students have brothers, and then some may dispense with Buy books in certain classes, as well as uniforms, if available.

For its part, the Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the educational institution may not increase its fees until after two academic years have passed since the start of operation, and this increase is according to the percentage determined by the authority and the issuance of its approval thereof, pointing out that it is prohibited for the private educational institution to collect Or add fees that are not approved by the Authority.

In detail, Muhammad Ismail (a guardian) said that he has three children in a private school, and he was surprised that the school sent details of the fees, including books and uniforms, so that he was obligated to pay them even if he did not need to buy them.

He added, “After these planned increases and the addition of the prices of books and uniforms, I was surprised that the total increases added this year amounted to 9,000 dirhams for the three children, which constitutes a large financial burden,” calling for the intervention of the Sharjah Private Education Authority to address this measure.

While Ahmed Ali (a guardian of two students) said that his two sons’ school informed him to add fees for school uniforms and books to the annual fees, starting from next year, which represents a great burden, especially since his two sons are studying in the first and second cycles, and the fees are witnessing an annual increase, as they reached The fees for books and uniforms for one of his children are 3,000 dirhams, while it is 2,000 dirhams for the other child.

Saber Muhammad (the guardian of three students) confirmed that his children’s school sent him the fees for the next academic year, and he was surprised by the addition of books and uniform fees to the annual tuition fees, and merging them as one amount to be divided into three installments, indicating that this procedure raised the fees by about 7000 dirhams annually. With regard to the three sons, considering that this procedure is arbitrary and obliges parents to pay fees that can be dispensed with, especially since one of his sons can use the books of his older brother instead of buying them back, especially since they are books for the same curriculum.

Noha Mustafa (the mother of students in different stages) considered that schools are trying to circumvent the decision of the Sharjah Private Education Authority related to the increase in fees, according to the recent assessments issued by the authority, by merging book and uniform fees with the original fees, to oblige parents to pay them against their will, especially That some were resorting to the books of older brothers or by exchanging books in social networking groups with other parents.

In turn, the Sharjah Private Education Authority stated that the educational institution may determine its tuition fees and any other fees imposed on the learners, without the need for the authority’s approval for them for the first two academic years from the start of the operation of the educational institution, stressing that it is prohibited for the private educational institution to collect or add fees that have not been approved. from the body.

• Parents of students: Schools’ procedure obliges parents to pay fees for items that can be dispensed with.