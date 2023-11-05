Private school administrations in the Emirate of Fujairah sent a decision to convert the study system for Monday from in-person to a “remote” system via the “Microsoft Teams” application, due to the instability of the weather condition, heavy rains, and the accumulation of rainwater in the main streets leading to the school.

The decision to convert the study to “remote” came in order to preserve the safety of the students and the educational and administrative staff, after several cities and regions in the Eastern Region and Fujairah witnessed rainfall that ranged between heavy and moderate, causing the valleys and reefs to flow, with quantities of rainwater accumulating in the main and internal streets, which It may disrupt the bus journey to and from school.

While the police of Fujairah, the Eastern Region, and the municipalities of the Eastern Region broadcast warnings and instructions regarding the weather through their official channels on social media, the municipality of Fujairah, the city of Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Fujairah, and Dibba Al-Hisn immediately moved their vehicles and equipment to deal with the unstable weather condition that the region witnessed, and to withdraw the accumulated rainwater in the streets and areas. Residential.

The Fujairah Police General Command and the Eastern Province Police asked the public to adhere to the instructions issued by them, namely to stay away from places where water collects and valley streams, avoid going to the sea, and adhere to the specified speeds in order to preserve their safety.