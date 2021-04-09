Private schools in Abu Dhabi confirmed the completion of their preparations to receive students next week in the classroom in the event that no new decision was issued regarding students’ attendance in the third semester, and private schools required those with hybrid education students to sign a travel declaration «declaration not to travel during the spring vacation», As a condition for allowing their children to return to school classes during the third semester, in addition to signing a declaration stating that he will not send his child to school if he shows symptoms of the “Covid-19” virus.

In detail, schools asked students’ parents to sign a “travel declaration” and specify the whereabouts of all family members during the spring vacation, and whether a family member traveled outside the country, or the family had contact with someone coming from abroad, indicating that students would not be able to return to seats. Study before their relatives sign the declaration, with the exception of distance education students.

The schools indicated that students (12 years and over) wishing to return to school in the classroom in the third semester are obliged, in addition to their parents’ signature on the travel declaration, to conduct a Corona examination (PCR) and provide a negative result immediately before the start of classroom education, noting that all teachers School workers are obliged to undergo an examination before being able to return to work at the school, while students of determination and students who are attending the distance education form will be completely excluded from the mandatory examination.

Private schools confirmed that if the family or one of its members returned from travel during the spring vacation period, and plans for their children to return to work in the classroom, students returning from the Green List countries only must show a negative result issued within 96 hours before they return to school, while Students returning from other places outside the green list specified by the relevant authorities are required to show a negative result within 96 hours and provide a certificate of completing the home quarantine period, while children under 12 years old who return from abroad will be allowed to choose a saliva test or nasal swab.

The schools have set five procedures to deal with cases of suspected infection of any student while he is in the school, including moving him immediately to the quarantine room to be monitored by the school nurse, contacting his parents immediately to take him from the school, preventing the school from giving him any medicine for him, and informing the parents. In the nearest hospital or test center for “Covid-19”, and in the event that the child’s results are positive for “Covid-19”, the family must inform the school so that it can take the necessary measures to ensure the health of students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus, pointing out that Information related to any child is prohibited from being shared with anyone other than the relevant government authorities.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge called on private school administrations to ensure that all employees and teachers in the school and students (who must undergo the examination) had tested for the “Covid-19” virus, noting that the criteria for reopening schools according to the latest update in January 2021, Schools are required to form a work team to follow up on the developments of “Covid-19”, to conduct a general risk assessment to reopen the school, to conduct individual risk assessments for all students of determination, and to ensure that all school licenses and employees and their health insurance are valid and updated.

The standards included cleaning and disinfection of buildings, circulating mobility map and paths within the school, placing signs, planning borders and prohibited areas, installing safety equipment and ensuring their availability and storage methods, in addition to making the necessary settings on all areas in accordance with relevant policies and regulations, indicating that schools will not be required. Submit reopening plans to the department, but the school’s compliance with reopening requirements will be verified through compliance visits and inspections.

The department stressed that it will intensify inspection visits to schools to ensure their commitment to applying all preventive measures, precautionary measures and health and safety standards specified in the school reopening policies, in addition to its constant communication with school administrators and all concerned authorities in the government and private sectors to coordinate the safe return of students while adhering to preventive measures and measures. The precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

Student reception plans

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that they have developed work plans to receive students, which included comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of their facilities once a day, the availability of places to wash and sterilize hands in different locations of school buildings and on board school buses, and that all classrooms contain sterilization wipes, hand sanitizer and a closed trash bin. To ensure hygiene, cleaning and disinfection of frequently used surfaces such as light switches, door handles, stairs and toilet seats every hour, cleaning and sterilizing toilets every hour, in addition to providing a registered nurse or medical specialist present in the school, and a quarantine room for students and employees suffering from symptoms of “Covid” -19 ».

5

Procedures for dealing with potential “Corona” cases.

– “Education and Knowledge” called on schools to apply all preventive and precautionary measures.





