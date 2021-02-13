Private schools in Abu Dhabi have completed their preparations to receive students into classrooms after the end of the distance education extension period, which was decided by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the Department of Education and Knowledge decided to increase the capacity within the classrooms in private schools During the current semester, to 30 students per class, and the capacity of school buses increased to 66% of the number of their seats, according to the type of vehicle, indicating that students of all school levels who chose direct education (classroom) were allowed to go to school, From tomorrow, on the condition that students from 12 years of age and older should be tested for “Covid-19”.

In detail, the department confirmed, in the guide for parents to return to school in 2021, through which it confirmed its intensive work with schools, students’ families, teachers and those concerned in the federal authorities, to develop guidelines and precautionary measures, to ensure that children return to their schools safely, as it aims through the guide to provide Students have the information necessary to prepare their children for returning to school.

The department called on students’ families to review the guide, to know the most important developments in the current semester, indicating that all students could return to the classroom education system, as class education students will be allowed to go to school from February 14 (tomorrow), but some schools may not be able From receiving all students simultaneously due to the limited number of seats allowed in each class.

The department called on students’ families to adhere to the education model that was chosen by them at the beginning of the semester (distance education), or “classroom education,” noting that it allowed students, teachers, and school workers, who have chronic medical conditions, to return to school, provided they present a certificate From the doctor stating that the student is medically fit, and a form of undertaking to understand potential risks to the student, signed by his guardian.

The department indicated that the classroom capacity has increased from 15 students, a maximum in the first semester, to 30 students during the current semester, with a commitment to leave a distance of 1.5 meters between the student and his colleagues, and to wear masks for students of the first grade and above, noting that students of the kindergarten stage Children who have been distributed into groups, the number of children in each group shall not exceed a maximum of 10 children.

She explained that the maximum permissible number of kindergarten students, who receive their education in regular classes (not in groups), is 25 students in each class, taking into account leaving a distance of 1.5 between the student and his colleagues, to limit the spread of infection with the “Covid-19” virus in The school.

The department emphasized that the capacity of school buses should not exceed 66% depending on the type of vehicle, so that buses with a total capacity of 28 students will carry 18 students, while buses with a total capacity of 33 will carry 22 students, and buses with a total capacity of 61 will carry 35 students. Student, with the necessity to leave the adjacent seats empty to ensure physical distancing.

The department stressed the need to continue to take the necessary precautions, which include in the event that one positive case infected with “Covid-19” virus is discovered in the school, all persons in contact should quarantine themselves for a period of 10 days. This may include all of their family members. In the event that two or more cases of HIV infection are discovered in the school, the school must transfer to the distance education model, partially or completely, for a period of not less than 10 days.

The department also stressed that it is mandatory to conduct a “Covid-19” examination for all students from the age of 12 years and over, who have chosen the classroom education system, noting that the families of students who were unable to perform the free examination provided by the department for their children must take it before January 17th. Their own expenses, while students of determination were exempt from the examination.

She said that students, including people of determination under the age of 12, who traveled outside the country and returned to it after January 3, must take a saliva examination or a PCR nasal swab test.

The department allowed parents of students to enter the school building for specific administrative purposes, including accompanying a young student, or when undertaking an introductory tour to the school (for new or prospective students) on the condition that they present a negative test result for “Covid-19” with a validity of no less than 96 hours, or Obtaining the emergency use feature (E-code) on the Al-Hosn app.

The department also allowed the organization of simple outdoor sports activities during physical education classes, provided that physical spacing is observed, and personal protective equipment is worn.

Pledge

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed the necessity to sign the pledge form, provided by schools, which ensures that the child’s temperature is measured daily, does not send him to school if he has symptoms of “Covid-19”, and reminds the child of the precautionary measures that must be adhered to, including keeping a distance of 1.5 meters between him He showed the closest student to him, wearing a muzzle, washing hands and sterilizing them constantly, in addition to avoiding sharing items with others.





