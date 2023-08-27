The administrations of public and private schools obligated the parents of their students to sign the “behavior pledge”, which includes an acknowledgment to review the student behavior regulations for the new academic year 2023-2024, and to abide by what is stated therein.

The regulation included defining the tasks, responsibilities and controls set by school administrations for students and their families, in order to develop a comprehensive framework for the relationship between students’ families and the school, and to ensure adherence to the right behaviors from the first day of the start of the academic year.

In detail, private schools in Abu Dhabi sent warning messages to the students’ families, in which they specified the dangerous behaviors that must be observed and not practiced while bringing their children to school, by car, and returning from it, indicating the need to adhere to the etiquette and behavior of handing over and receiving students, before and after the school day.

The schools also sent written undertakings to the students’ families to acknowledge their review of the Student Behavior Regulations and their approval of its provisions.

The schools identified six violations committed by parents of students during the delivery of their children to and from school, confirming that they could endanger the lives of children, and included drivers stopping in the middle of the road to drop off children, children leaving their parents’ vehicles in the middle of the road, drivers not using parking lots, and closing exits. Emergency parking lots for people of determination and pedestrian crossings, driving in the opposite direction inside school parking lots and on one-way streets and trying to overtake other moving vehicles, in addition to not allowing drivers at the time other cars exit parking spaces.

And private schools provided their students with the student behavior regulations for the new academic year, which stipulated that it is strictly forbidden to bring mobile phones (mobile phones) to school, and emphasized the confiscation of any device seized with the student, and not to retrieve it except at the end of the academic year, and not to be late for the national anthem. And not allowing late students to enter the morning, except in the presence of his guardian with him, and adhering to the school and sports uniforms, and not allowing the entry of any male or female student who violates the dress code for whatever reasons, and preventing students from permanently growing their hair, or dyeing it, and cutting nails as soon as possible, in addition to preventing Students are prohibited from wearing accessories, applying makeup, eyeliner or contact lenses, and not allowing nails to be extended or applying any paint on them.

The behavioral regulations stressed that smoking is strictly prohibited inside the school campus or on school buses. If any of the smoking accessories are found with the student, a penalty will be imposed on him.

It also prohibited requesting any food from outside the school, and stressed the need to adhere to the bus timetable, pointing out that the bus will not wait for any late student.

The regulations included a ban on sitting in the specified seats, and urged a commitment to calmness inside the bus, and to bring school supplies to the student according to the requirements of each subject and according to the school schedule.

She warned against uttering obscene words, immoral words, insulting eyes or a loud voice towards teaching and administration members, or hitting or cursing students at each other.

In the event of a student’s continuous and repeated absence without excuse, a letter will be filed with him indicating the number of days of his absence, and his name will be permanently deleted from the school register, in addition to any deliberate vandalism or damage to any of the school’s property, the student and his family will undertake to fix it.

The school administrations called on parents to cooperate with them, respect the established systems, and abide by the provisions of the Code of Conduct, pointing out that those who violate the laws will be subjected to oral warning, then written, then the first warning, up to the second (final) warning in the event of repeated violations, and subsequently the transfer of the student to another school. If he is in the first semester, and not to re-register for the next academic year, if he is in the second semester.

Activate the code of conduct

Public schools have informed the students’ families of activating the Student Behavior Regulations for the new academic year 2023-2024 from the first day of study, stressing the need for students to be disciplined and committed to attending school and taking responsibility for their learning and behavior, respecting school laws and decisions, respecting others and participating effectively in school life, and respecting the reputation of the students. Others, taking into account their feelings, showing appreciation and understanding of the culture of the UAE, its customs, traditions and culture in front of the world, in addition to working to ensure the sustainability of the natural environment in the school, avoiding harm to it, and rationalizing the consumption of water, electricity and plants in the school.

The Student Behavior Management Regulations included four violations, including first-degree violations, classified as “simple”, such as being late in line or not bringing books, and second-degree violations, classified as “moderate severity”, including absenteeism from school without an acceptable excuse, and third-degree violations. And classified as “serious” and includes bullying of all kinds and forms. As for fourth-degree violations, it was classified as “very serious”, such as using communication or social media for illegal or immoral purposes.

