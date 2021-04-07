Private schools in Abu Dhabi announced that the option of distance education will be fully available during the month of Ramadan only, and that students will be allowed to return to the classroom after the Eid Al Fitr holiday, noting that the third semester, which will start next Sunday, will witness the continuation of the hybrid education system with the continued availability of an option Distance education completely for students who do not want to go to school and receive their lessons “online”.

The private schools repeated their invitation to the families of students wishing to change the education system of their children to inform the class teacher or send a message to the school’s e-mail before the end of the spring break, in order for it to send the details of the modified schedule to the student, and the changes that were made on the e-learning platform, noting that the students Those who receive their education according to the blended education system, will continue in their previous groups without change, while sibling students are allowed in the event of a difference in their attendance and departure from school, to attend and leave at the time of the youngest among them.

Schools have set two conditions for students’ return to classes: students over the age of 12 must provide a negative PCR test result, and inform the school in the event of a family or one of its members traveling outside the country during spring vacation, following health protocols, and quarantine.

Officials in private schools attributed the provision of distance education only during the month of Ramadan, and allowing students to complete the remainder of the semester inside the classes, to the discrepancy in the entry and exit dates of students with their parents’ work schedules, noting that the majority of kindergarten students and the first cycle will be the time of the school day for them Three hours, which will be difficult for their families when they are brought to and received from school.

In the “recent update of the policies and guidelines for reopening private schools,” the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the extra-curricular activities organized by the school or any external party inside the school building will continue to be suspended during or after school hours until further notice, and allowed the establishment of some simple outdoor sports activities. , Subject to spacing measures, and adherence to personal protective equipment.

It also allowed employees and students with chronic medical conditions to return to school after obtaining a doctor’s certificate, and signing a form pledging to recognize potential risks. The department had required private schools not to exceed five hours of the school day during the month of Ramadan, so that school hours start at 9:30 a.m. and end before or at 3:30 p.m.

Public schools set the schedule for the kindergarten stage at two hours from 10 in the morning until 12 noon, and three hours for the first cycle, so that classes start from nine in the morning until 12:00 in the afternoon, with five lessons, limiting the number of weekly classes to 25 classes, each of which is 30 minutes long.

The timetable for the second cycle and the secondary stage was set at four hours, with six lessons per day, starting from nine in the morning until one thirty in the afternoon, at 30 weekly classes (the duration of the session is 35 minutes), with a commitment of five minutes interval between classes.

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi stated that the partial or complete transfer of a school to the distance education system takes place in the event of an infection with the “Covid-19” virus, as those in contact must quarantine themselves for a period of 10 days, and their family members may be subject to quarantine. In the event that there are two or more cases of the virus, the school will have to transfer to the distance education form partially or completely, for a period of at least 10 days, and notify the department immediately. The department has set the requirements for reopening the school, by completing the specified period required to switch to the distance education system, and sterilizing and disinfecting areas that have been exposed to the infection, indicating that the school can reopen after its closure, provided that the Department’s Health and Safety Standards Compliance Team and the Accident Management Team approve the COVID-19 virus. ».

