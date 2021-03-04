Private schools in the country decided to shorten the time spent for new student admission examinations for the next academic year, in compliance with the precautionary measures set by the competent health authorities to prevent Corona virus.

Some schools shortened the written entrance examination time in scientific subjects to five minutes, after it was about two hours, while other schools resorted to conducting personal interviews “remotely” instead of attending students, which helped them reduce the interview time from two hours to five minutes as well. .

Mona Abbas, the registration officer at a private school in Sharjah, said that the administration decided to shorten the period of admission examinations for new students for the next academic year, in basic scientific subjects for students from grades six to twelve, in order to preserve their health, and to implement preventive and precautionary measures.

She explained that “student admission examinations during the past years were based on providing examinations in Arabic, English, science and mathematics. The exam time was limited to two hours, but the continuation of the Corona pandemic necessitated converting the entrance examination into a personal interview with the head of the students’ department, and shortening it to five minutes.

She said that “the interview includes questions about scientific subjects, with the aim of measuring the student’s skills,” adding that “based on the results of the interview, the school issues its approval to join the student or refuse to receive him,” pointing out that “the alternative personal interviews for entrance exams are important to identify the outstanding students, who They possess scientific and self skills. ”

Adnan Hayek, the official in the registration department at a private school in Ajman, confirmed that the school decided to meet new students from grades one to five “remotely”, through the “TIMES” application, and to meet students from grades six to twelve in the school building, pointing to “Interviews with young students will focus on their skills. As for the interviews of adult students, they will be attended by attendance, and will focus on scientific subjects within a period not exceeding five minutes, ”explaining that“ the examination paper will contain multiple questions and options for answering, with the aim of measuring the student’s level. ”

He explained that “the procedures will include setting a prior appointment for each student, in order to apply physical distancing, so that no more than 10 students are received per day,” noting that “the written interviews are important for determining the level of students and distributing them to the classrooms for the next academic year, in preparation for developing the necessary plans. To develop their level ».

Hanan Al-Awja, head of the admission department at a private school in Ras Al Khaimah, said that “all new student interviews for the next academic year will be (remote), in order to ensure their safety, and to save time and effort, because obliging them to come to the school building to take an admission test will miss lessons for them. Study during the morning ».

She explained that the school saw the importance of conducting “remote” admission tests, to give students sufficient opportunity to think and answer questions, as well as to allow them to demonstrate their skills in dealing with electronic tests in general.

She pointed out that «the exams will be during the evening period, provided that the student wishing to transfer to the school next academic year registers his name through the website to obtain a prior appointment for the entrance examination.

She pointed out that “the exam will be free, and it will show the students’ skills, and determine the extent of their interaction with the questions, in addition to measuring their educational level.”

Mona Abbas:

“The continuation of the Corona pandemic necessitated the transformation of the entrance examination into a personal interview.”

Adnan Hayek:

“The exam will include questions and options to answer in order to measure the student’s level.”

Hanan Al-Auja:

“Taking the exam (remotely) allows the student to demonstrate his skill in electronic tests.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

