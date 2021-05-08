Private schools that apply foreign curricula have decided to grant students and educational staff the Eid al-Fitr holiday, to start from Sunday morning until next Thursday, with work resuming on Sunday (May 16), after it was detected that students were repeatedly absent from classes (remotely) as a result of staying up late in Ramadan. The inability of mothers to follow them during the fasting period.

The schools sent messages through WhatsApp groups to students’ families, stating that they decided to start the Eid al-Fitr holiday from Sunday (May 9) until Thursday (May 13), and that school hours would resume on Sunday morning, May 16, and pointed out that they were granted The students are three days off and I linked it with the state’s official Eid holiday, so that the Eid holiday becomes a full week.

Officials in private schools that apply the American and British curriculum, Dalal Abbasi, Raed Azizi and Nabil Al-Yousifi, said that school administrations have observed, since the beginning of Ramadan, frequent absence of students from the lessons, some of them sleeping during the lessons remotely, and the inability of others to interact with teachers because of the nighttime In Ramadan with loved ones.

They explained that the schools expect to witness an absence of students three days before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, so I decided to take into account their social conditions, and to give them a vacation that includes Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, and link it with the official Eid al-Fitr holiday of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, so students, their families and educational staff get a long vacation, This helps them to return to study actively and are ready for evaluation exams during the third semester.

They pointed out that the holiday comes as a kind of entertainment, especially since some mothers face pressure to follow their children during the remote study classes that start from ten in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon, and prepare later to prepare breakfast meals, so schools decided to give students and their families a rest Physically and psychologically during the last week of Ramadan to prepare for Eid al-Fitr preparations.

They added that schools canceled homework in Ramadan, and replaced them with electronic educational and entertainment activities, to reduce the burden on their families during the fasting period, in addition to sending registered lessons to students to give those who missed and did not attend classes remotely, an opportunity to attend classes and review the lessons they missed at a time. Later.

They stated that the Eid holiday is an opportunity for students to get enough rest, and to return to review the lessons to prepare for the end-of-year exams next June, noting that the initiative was welcomed by students’ families on social media groups.





