Private schools in Abu Dhabi informed the students’ families to suspend studies for a period of one week, from October 17 to Sunday, October 23, bringing the duration of students’ leave, after adding the weekend vacation, to nine consecutive days, and described the decision as the mid-term vacation of the first semester, noting that the study It will stop from Saturday 15 October, while students return to their classrooms on Monday 24 October.

The schools reported that the holiday is an opportunity for students to catch their breath and review what has been studied since the beginning of the school year, in addition to giving teachers time to determine the level of each student, and develop academic support plans for students who are behind in school, noting that the students’ families have a role during this vacation, in identifying to their children’s academic level, and to participate with them in the educational process.

On the other hand, the parents of students, Wael Muhammad, Sherif Al-Minshawi, Amira Abdul Rahman, Sarah Ali, Mona Muhammad, Magda Ahmed, and Mai Muwafi, affirmed their objection to the frequent suspension of studies, and the placement of additional leaves, in addition to official holidays, which entails the length of time required. To achieve the compulsory school days for the academic year, they demanded to reduce these holidays and to end the school year early.

They pointed out that students receive six vacations during the academic year, which include the middle of the first semester vacation, the winter vacation, the middle vacation of the second semester, followed by the spring break, then the middle vacation of the third semester, and then the summer vacation, in addition to the weekly vacations and official holidays on special occasions. National and religious events, and school special days, which leads to the extension of the academic year to about 10 months.

The students’ families called on schools and educational authorities to conduct questionnaires for the families of students and members of the educational field, through their platforms, to know their views on the time period of the academic year, and the challenges faced by students and teachers, due to the length of the academic year.

On the other hand, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, during its response to the inquiries of students’ families, received by “Emirates Today”, said that private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi adopt the academic calendar approved by the Ministerial Council for Development and the Council of Education and Human Resources in the country, which clarifies the dates of the start The school year, its end, and the various holidays for public and private schools, noting that the decision obligated private schools that apply foreign curricula to adopt one of two options for spring break, by granting them to students for a period of three consecutive weeks, or for two consecutive weeks and five working days, to be used either together. Or sporadic, during the school year, provided that it is not attached to the summer vacation, and some schools implement the second option in their vacations, according to the ministerial decision.

The department indicated that the decision set the minimum number of school days, at least 182 days for private schools that do not follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and schools are obligated to inform the students’ families of their academic evaluation when registering at the beginning of the school year, to enable them to plan their schedules appropriately. Academic calendars and holidays take into account the size of the curriculum to be completed, and the need to give students the necessary breaks, in line with internationally approved standards, without affecting the quality of educational outcomes.

Discuss the school calendar

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed, in the “Private Schools Policies Manual,” that the school principal can discuss the school calendar with the school’s board of trustees, provided that each school submits its school calendar eight months before the start of the school year, to obtain the department’s approval.

She added that schools are obliged to submit the annual school calendar to obtain the department’s approval within the specified period, and to inform school staff, students and parents about the school calendar.