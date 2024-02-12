Private schools in Abu Dhabi have formed internal work teams, the “Emergency Maintenance Team,” to ensure the serviceability of school buildings, air conditioners, and electrical appliances, after the heavy rain that the country witnessed yesterday, in order to ensure the provision of all precautionary measures, to avoid accidents resulting from rainfall. Strong winds and the potential dangers they pose to the safety of students and school workers.

In detail, officials in private schools, Muhammad Saeed, Fayez Ibrahim, Noura Al-Asmai, Manal Farid, and Ghadeer Paula, confirmed that the school administrations activated the emergency team, which includes maintenance officials and officials from the school’s administrative and educational staff, since last Sunday, to follow up on the weather situation after it… Schools received bulletins on the weather condition that expected rain of varying intensity in the period from February 11 to 13, due to the country’s exposure to weather depressions, indicating that the goal of activating maintenance teams is to ensure the safety and readiness of the buildings, and that they are free of any damage that may hinder work in them. After the heavy rains and strong winds that occurred during the rainfall, and monitoring any resulting damage.

They pointed out that schools activate annually in the winter the “preparation plan for the rainy season and difficult weather conditions,” which outlines the procedures that must be followed in the event of rain, with the aim of ensuring the security and safety of students and workers in the emirate’s schools, which includes taking caution and caution against the risks of slipping and malfunctioning. In estimating bus stopping distances, equipment falling from high areas, electrical hazards, and impact on the soil, which may cause slips and cracks in buildings, in addition to vehicles breaking down in pools of water, reducing horizontal visibility, and the formation of torrents and waterways in valleys. They pointed out that the preventive measures that can be followed to maintain the safety of students and school workers include ensuring the presence of nursing staff during rainfall, the availability of all first aid equipment, contacting parents and informing them of developments, and registering volunteers from teachers and school workers to help stuck vehicles or cases. Emergency, in addition to providing a safe place to gather students during heavy rains, turning off all unnecessary electrical appliances, and contacting the relevant bodies in the event of an emergency.

The rest of the precautionary measures include: stopping buses next to the sidewalk when students get on and off them, ensuring that the buses are in good condition in terms of the quality of tires, side mirrors, windshield wipers and stop signals, and bus supervisors being careful when getting on and off students, and staying near school buildings when necessary and when an evacuation is expected. School due to bad weather conditions.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that schools are obligated to maintain documents confirming that workplaces are in good condition, comply with legal requirements, and are safe and fit for their specified purpose throughout the duration of the school’s license, and also maintain safety assessments and periodic inspection reports for maintenance, to identify any defects. Or malfunctions and their repair.

The department stressed in the private school policy guide that the responsibility for protecting and caring for students lies entirely with all schools, whether while they are under the care of the school, or when they are transported to and from school if they use the means of transportation provided by the school, and during activities organized by the school. They must take all possible measures to prevent any danger or harm to which students may be exposed, and all schools must pay the greatest possible attention to the security and care of students.

She pointed out that the school principal must act as a guardian and bear responsibility for the students while they are in school, including their transportation to and from school using school transportation, movement around the school, and while they wait and participate in activities organized by the school.