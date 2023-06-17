On Friday, June 23, private schools set the last day of study for the current academic year, while reports for the end of the third semester will be issued electronically on June 20. Schools have resorted to implementing projects on sustainability to reduce absenteeism rates that are repeated annually after the end of exams.

In detail, teachers in private schools, Muhammad Osama, Mai Shama, Walaa Hassan, and Darine Nabil, confirmed the implementation of projects on sustainability to reduce the absence of students, which is repeated annually after the end of the exams, noting that the school day is held to review what was taught during the current year and implement projects in Recycling, environmental preservation, renewable energy and green technologies, with the aim of involving them in sustainable development efforts.

The teachers stressed that the aim of these projects is to train students to explore the environment and to identify methods through which they can reduce their environmental footprints, instill in them a sense of participation and responsibility towards the future, and to enable students to communicate with the community as well as to use the remaining time of the school year to provide an opportunity for teachers to learn methods and new skills to impart environmental education into the classroom.

The teachers, Majed Selim, Laila Marwan, and Reem Saud, indicated that these projects also support school capacity-building in the field of auditing and monitoring environmental impacts and managing them with the best available methods. These aspects, within the framework of the Green Schools initiative.

The teachers emphasized that these projects contribute to reducing absenteeism rates during this period, pointing out that school administrations sent letters to students’ families warning of absence during the remainder of the academic year, during which training will take place on compulsory projects for all students, and these projects will include formative tests to measure The extent to which students understand it and evaluate their performance and prior knowledge. This evaluation will also be used to evaluate their educational path, based on the continuous evidence and indicators provided by the student. Students will also be required to complete class tasks that will contribute to calculating the student’s final semester grades, which requires attendance in the coming days. .

In addressing the students’ families, the schools stressed that their support is important to ensure better performance of students in the required tasks and assessments by encouraging them to attend and adhere to school dates, noting that the student can ask for help if necessary, which will greatly contribute to his understanding.