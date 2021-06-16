Private schools decided to extend the exam time for students from the first to the fourth grade, an additional 60 minutes, to give their families who have more than one student enough time to follow them.

Schools confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they took this decision so that pressure on the electronic system would not lead to weak Internet at home, due to the presence of more than one student taking the exam at the same time.

She explained that some families find it difficult to read exam questions for their children at the same time, especially young students, who are unable to comprehend the questions that measure the student’s skills and choose the correct answer from the choices.

She added that she responded to the observations of the parents of students studying remotely, and decided to extend the examination time by an hour to two and a half hours, in order to allow them to read and answer the questions.

She added that some families do not have a smart or electronic device for each student, and that they rely on mobile phones to study remotely during school days, but in exams they rely on a laptop to perform the exams. She pointed out that extending the exam time gives families the opportunity to solve the technical problems they face as a result of more than one student entering the electronic system, or because families use the telephone Internet instead of the home, or because the computer has failed.

She added that the student does not need more than half an hour to answer the questions and review the exam completely, because the answers are available in a choice system and do not need to be written. The questions are clear, direct and at the level of all students.

School administrations said that six siblings at home can answer the exams in succession during the exam time, if they use one “laptop” device, as the student does not need more than 20 minutes to answer the questions.

Schools stated that they had provided a team specialized in technical information to help students and solve any technical problems they might encounter in the electronic system for exams, by giving them the necessary instructions to solve technical problems in the smart devices they use.



