Private schools have begun their preparations to receive students in the second semester, which begins tomorrow. Evaluation reports for the first semester were sent, and teachers’ schedules were opened with the students’ families to discuss their children’s academic level, identify strengths and weaknesses, and develop joint educational plans between school and home. To raise students’ academic achievement during the second semester.

The school administrations called on the students’ families to adhere to road etiquette when handing over and receiving their children, and to refrain from committing behavioral violations that reflect an uncivilized appearance.

In detail, private schools informed the students’ families that they had conducted an inventory of students who were academically weak, in preparation for developing a plan specifically designed for them to increase their academic achievement.

According to the plan, subject coordinators will organize additional explanation classes for them during the coming period, to help them academically, with the aim of achieving the required educational outcomes.

Teachers in private schools, Osama Saeed, Manal Salmeen, and Khadija Abdel Mohsen, confirmed the completion of the analysis of the results of the student evaluation, and the beginning of developing educational plans to provide pedagogical and educational care to raise the level of academic achievement for the targeted students, indicating that at the beginning of the second semester, the teachers will provide additional lessons for the targeted students. At specific times, that do not conflict with daily classes, with the aim of improving their academic level, as well as organizing meetings with the students’ families, to involve them in follow-up and support, while ensuring that students are not absent during the semester.

The teachers, Iman Al-Ahmadi, Rabab Kamil, and Hoda Al-Saffar, indicated that academic support classes will be set for students individually and collectively, according to the student’s need and level, and will be implemented by the teacher under the supervision of the subject coordinator and the head of the teaching staff, and will be carried out according to thoughtful plans and with the approval of the guardian, to provide academic support. Additional for some students, and to help them understand and understand better.

They pointed out that group support classes will also be available to outstanding students, so they can participate with their colleagues and encourage them to progress academically.

They emphasized that those who will implement the academic support plans will be an elite group of highly qualified and specialized teachers.

On the other hand, schools renewed their warning against what they described as “inappropriate behavior” by students’ families when bringing their children from school and taking them to it by car, noting the necessity of adhering to the etiquette and behavior of handing over and receiving students outside the school gates, before and after the school day.

She stressed that violations committed by students’ families could endanger children’s lives, noting that they include drivers stopping in the middle of the road to drop off children, not using parking lots, closing emergency exits and parking lots for people of determination, pedestrian crossings, and driving in the opposite direction inside school parking lots. On one-way streets, try to overtake other moving vehicles.

