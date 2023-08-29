Private school administrations said that the first school day witnessed a continuation of the process of registering and paying tuition fees for late students and those arriving from travel, whose families were unable to register them before the start of the school year.

She pointed out that the schools witnessed the attendance of students from different educational levels who completed registration and received their school uniforms.

She emphasized the launch of educational, educational and recreational activities for the students who attended, introducing them to their classes and their classmates, provided that the process of registering students in the registration department and receiving school uniforms will be completed within the next two days.

And she urged the families of the late students to expedite the registration of their children so that the schools can distribute the class schedule to the students, adding that the registration section will continue to open from eight in the morning until five in the evening so that the students’ families can register their children and receive the uniforms.