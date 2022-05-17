Private schools have announced the end-of-school year exams schedule, and arrangements for evaluations, noting that the end-of-year evaluations will be from May 26 to Friday, June 10, and in-person exams will be held for all students for the first time in two years, and during this period students will complete progression tests. In English, Mathematics and Science, while the Department of Education and Knowledge emphasized that assessments are an important part of the teaching and learning process, as they help the teaching staff determine the most appropriate support that the student needs.

In detail, private schools confirmed that the exams to be held from May 26 will be age-appropriate, and focus on the learning that took place during this school year in the time preceding the exams, and teachers will review the main areas of learning to deepen students’ understanding, and lists of topics will also be provided. and questions related to the method of testing so that students are aware of what to expect.

The schools demanded students to prepare to complete the exams, and called them not to worry or feel pressured at that time, pointing out that they will send lists of topics to support students during their review, while exams will be completed at school during the day, and students will have breaks between exams.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the aim of the tests is to obtain more effective teaching and learning, by ensuring that schools use continuous, diverse, and real measures of what students learn, as well as measuring behaviors, habits, skills and concepts that need improvement, and ensuring that students’ educational attainment levels are measured in Fields of study, and reporting on them reliably and accurately, in addition to encouraging schools to collect and analyze student assessment data, and make full professional use of forms of assessment in improving teaching and learning.

The department indicated that, in accordance with the school examination policy in the regulation of private schools, teachers are obligated to use a variety of honest and consistent assessment tools, to constantly monitor students’ progress, in accordance with the assessment policy applied in the school, and to cooperate – regularly – with colleagues in order to exchange data, and see Good practices, agreeing on the assessment approach and tools, and benefiting from the results and data of individual assessment to enrich teaching and better meet individual student needs, in addition to informing students of the goals set for them, assessment criteria, and providing constructive feedback on student assessment.

She stressed that school principals are obligated to implement the evaluation policy that guides teachers, and takes full account of the department’s regulations and policies regarding school exams, including assessed evaluation weights, and the use of standardized evaluations, following up on the impact of this policy on students’ achievement and progress, and ensuring teachers use a wide range of Types of assessment to achieve optimal learning for each student, in addition to implementing a system that produces reliable and consistent measures and reports on students’ educational achievement.

And she called for the need for each school to prepare its own evaluation policies, implement and review them periodically, provided that they fully comply with the department’s requirements. On how teachers use the results of this assessment to support the teaching and learning process and increase its effectiveness, and this policy should indicate an acceptable level of weights that should be given to the continuous and summative assessment in order to reach the final grade or final grade, and these considerations may differ for different subjects and levels of study. The results of assessments should reflect a fair and accurate picture of student, group, and class achievement.

5 types of tests

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that assessments are an important part of the teaching and learning process, because they help the teaching staff to determine the most appropriate support that the student needs. The mid-term studies, and the second type are the international councils tests, which are accredited tests by international educational institutions, and the advanced levels, and are usually conducted at the end of the secondary stage.

The department indicated that the third type of tests are college and university admission exams, such as the SAT test, the ACT test, the Biomedical Admission Test (BMAT), and the fourth type is the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT), which is a set of standard electronic tests built The national standards for measuring student performance evaluation in the country, and the fifth type are standardized curriculum tests, which are the set of tests imposed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge for each curriculum.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

