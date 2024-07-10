Abu Dhabi Real Estate Auction, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, announced the start of the auction for the Al Khair Children’s Private School in Abu Dhabi, noting that the school is located in Musaffah Commercial in the Mohammed Bin Zayed East 10 area, and enjoys a sought-after location in the real estate market. The total area of ​​the school’s land is 9,000 square meters, and includes 33 classrooms, science laboratories, meeting rooms, reception and registration rooms, and a school clinic, distributed over three floors.

The department explained, “in the auction announcement”, that the first floor consists of 14 rooms, the second floor includes 19 rooms, and the third floor includes 13 rooms, noting that the school includes an outdoor playground and an activity hall, and it also provides educational means and media, tools, software, cognitive and scientific materials, in addition to scientific laboratories equipped with many laboratory tools, in addition to a library containing a variety of valuable books as well as computers.

According to the Department of Education and Knowledge website, the school offers the British curriculum for grades from kindergarten to grade nine and its fees range from 24,000 to 31,000 in addition to uniform and book fees. It received an acceptable rating in the Irtiqaa School Inspection Assessment for the academic year 2021-2022.